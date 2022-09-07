Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
fox5atlanta.com
New bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to be offered in Georgia
ATLANTA - Starting this week, Georgia residents can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer is the recommended booster for ages 12 and up. Moderna is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
WMAZ
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
athensceo.com
Gov. Kemp Receive Green Jacket Award from Georgia 4-H
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp received the Green Jacket Award for their service to Georgia 4-H. Pictured from left: Dennis Chastain, CEO of Georgia EMC; Arch Smith, retired state leader of Georgia 4-H; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia first lady Marty Kemp; Laura Perry Johnson, associate dean for Extension. Photo credit: UGA.
Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
Most Georgia public colleges will extend SAT and ACT testing waiver for fall 2023 admission.
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
wuga.org
Georgia Department of Public Health will Now Offer the New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will begin offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. This vaccine contains the genetic recipes for the original strain of COVID-19 and omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, making it more effective against current variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in...
WCTV
Governor DeSantis commemorates 5th anniversary of Hurricane Irma
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledges the strength of communities impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017 by celebrating. Hurricane Irma is on record as the strongest hurricane ever observed in the open Atlantic Ocean and the “longest-lived” Category 5 hurricane. DeSantis also shares urgency that all...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money
Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Georgia gets sizable cut of Juul’s multimillion-dollar settlement
ATLANTA — E-cigarette maker Juul will pay millions to settle claims it marketed to minors, and Georgia will get a sizable cut. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The proposed settlement is around $440 million. Dozens of states, including Georgia, spent two years investigating Juul.
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
