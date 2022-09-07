Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
What is Mader's serving up for Downtown Dining Week
Mader’s is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year and if you haven’t had a sampling of their German cuisine, there’s no better time than Downtown Dining Week. Brian Kramp is checking out the Schnitzel, Sauerbraten and Strudel from this Milwaukee icon.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 9-11
Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week has returned! Sit down and enjoy delicious prix fixe menus from around 30 Downtown restaurants and experiences for lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out dining critic Ann Christenson’s guide to what you need to know about this year’s food-filled week.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy smokes! Charlie Berens to serve up his twist on a Brandy Old Fashioned at Milwaukee distillery
MILWAUKEE — Geez Louise, we can’t believe it’s true. Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens could be your next cocktail mixologist in Milwaukee. Central Standard Craft Distillery announced on Thursday that Berens would be a guest mixologist at its Crafthouse and Kitchen as a part of its “Cocktails for a Cause” event on Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. The new distillery event will bring in guest bartenders monthly during a happy hour dedicated to charity.
Milwaukee's Taco Fest 2022: Everything you need to know (and eat)
Taco Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 - 8 p.m. for dinner. It will be held at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr. in Milwaukee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the full Bay View Bash entertainment lineup, vendor list, and everything else you need to know
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Since this will be the...
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
milwaukeemag.com
The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!
More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conquer The Burg; scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg
Conquer The Burg is an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg that combines physical, mental and fun challenges for teams of four in an effort to "conquer the burg." Brian Kramp gets a preview of this weekend’s event that’s raising money for a great cause.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon canceled for 2022
The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon announced the 2022 race is canceled. Police are trying to work with organizers to get it back on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Conquer the Burg' in this adult scavenger hunt
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Brian Kramp participates in a preliminary practice run of Conquer the Burg, an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg on September 10. All the money raised during the event benefits Cedarburg Friends of Parks and Recreation. This year, the money will go towards a new All Children's Playground at Centennial Park in Cedarburg.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Radio Ink
New Radio Milwaukee Leader
Maxie Jackson III has been named Executive Director of non-commercial WYMS-FM, Milwaukee. Jackson most recently served as Chief Content Officer for New England Public Media. “Maxie is a public media powerhouse,” said Erickajoy Daniels, chair of the Radio Milwaukee executive director search committee. “From programming to management to audience development, he brings comprehensive and national experience to the role of executive director. Our board of directors is thrilled to be bringing Maxie to Milwaukee and looks forward to the impact he will have on the organization and the city at large.”
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Comments / 0