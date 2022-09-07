Read full article on original website
Rivian and Mercedes Want to Produce Electric Vans Together
The automotive industry faces two puzzles that at least for now seem unsolvable. One is the supply-chain disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other restrictions forced and still are forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories. The other is soaring raw-materials prices, prompted by Russia's February 2022 invasion...
Tesla Is Trying to Shave $5,000 Off Its Model Y Battery Costs
The company continues to seek new ways to hold onto its lead in the electric vehicle space.
Ultra-Luxe Lincoln Navigator One Debuts In China
The Lincoln Navigator is having difficult times in the United States where it has been recalled numerous times in the last several months. Sales in the country remain relatively stable though, and it seems that the Chinese market is also contributing heavily to the Navigator’s successful business case. To celebrate its flagship SUV’s performance on the market in the People’s Republic, the automaker launches a new special edition model.
gmauthority.com
GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans
Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe
DETROIT (AP) — Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. They're the first for the brand, and executives are promising that they'll be fully capable of off-road travel.The new vehicles include the Jeep Recon, a four-wheel-drive midsize SUV about the size of the Jeep Wrangler and rival Ford's gas-powered Bronco Sport. It will be produced at an...
CNBC
Jeep announces an all-electric Wrangler-inspired SUV as one of four new EVs by 2025
DETROIT – Jeep plans to launch four new all-electric SUVs in North America by 2025, including a luxury Grand Wagoneer and a Wrangler-inspired off-road vehicle called the Recon. The quintessential American SUV brand announced the new vehicles Thursday along with plans for half of its U.S. sales, and all...
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Gordon Murray Working On "Hybridization, Electrification, Hydrogen"
Gordon Murray Automotive – the supercar automaker founded in the United Kingdom in 2017 by formed McLaren designer Gordon Murray – is perhaps best known for its high-revving 12-cylinder engines. The company’s two products, the T.50 and T.33, are old-school hardcore performance machines with naturally aspirated V12 mills but it seems that the process of electrification in the automotive industry won’t pass around the automaker.
2024 BMW M5 Spied With Production Headlights, Thinner Camouflage
In early June, BMW M workshop manager Hans Rahn revealed the next M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the S68 engine. This twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is already available in the facelifted X7 and the new 7 Series, with the production-ready XM to follow before the year’s end. As a reminder the super sedan will be a PHEV, a prototype has been spotted up close with "Electrified Vehicle" stickers on its front doors and rear bumper.
BMW XM Debut Allegedly Happening On September 27
The BMW XM is entering production toward the end of the year, so we know that the stand-alone M performance SUV will debut sooner rather than later. Apparently, the launch is happening this month. According to a report by the BMWBlog, unnamed sources revealed that the BMW XM's debut is...
2024 BMW 5 Series To Drop V8 Engine, Only The M5 Will Have It: Report
Having facelifted the 3 Series and introduced the next-generation 7 Series, BMW is now hard at work putting the finishing touches on its other core sedan – the 5 Series. Set to debut early next year, the eighth generation could be the first since the E28 of the 1980s to come without a V8, at least in the non-M guise. Our friends at BMWBLOG claim the M550i xDrive will be discontinued, therefore taking away with it the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
Jeep 4xe Day Teaser Previews Brand's Electric Future
"The future of freedom is electric." That's the closing statement in Jeep's latest teaser video for its upcoming 4xe Day, happening on September 8, 2022. That, plus music in the background that sings "Welcome to the future. This is the future now." This isn't a surprise to anyone, but yes, the imminent future of automobiles is electric.
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Could Produce Around 600 HP, Feature A Drift Mode
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup will grow next year with the introduction of the N performance model. We don’t know everything about it yet, but a new interview from Drive.com.au with Hyundai’s executive technical advisor Albert Biermann provides a few details about the upcoming electric crossover. The Hyundai...
Mercedes Vito Facelift Spied Hiding EQV-Inspired Fascia
Mercedes-Benz is advancing with the development of its refreshed light commercial vehicle lineup. After completely overhauling the Citan/T-Class duo, the Stuttgart-based automaker continues with the larger Vito and its electric EQV equivalent. We spied the latter earlier this year and now we can take an early look at its combustion-powered cousin.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Teaser Announces September 13 Reveal
We are only one week away from discovering the Ferrari of SUVs as the Prancing Horse took to Twitter to share a teaser image hiding the debut date in plain sight. Squint your eyes or brighten up the shadowy photo and the debut date is revealed: September 13. The high-riding model from Maranello was originally announced four years ago when the Italian marque presented its 2018-2022 roadmap. The Purosangue is now ready for prime time.
