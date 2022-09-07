ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford cannabis business owner expects ‘budding’ industry to thrive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Anticipation is building in the cannabis industry—with adult-use sales expected by the end of the year. One Hartford cannabis business owner is confident this budding industry will thrive in Connecticut. “We’ve only begun to tap into the power of the plant, and what it can do,” Tiana Hercules, founder and CEO […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
City
Guilford, CT
Hartford, CT
Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

DominGO! Hartford on September 25th

For the first time ever, Park Street will be completely car-free, giving Hartford residents and visitors the opportunity to travel the street in a way they never have before. DominGO! Hartford is all about being active and using the open street in any way you want to—walk, run, bike, scoot, dance, or skate your way down to experience everything Hartford has to offer!
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’

There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Guilford School Board
zip06.com

Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council

NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
zip06.com

Back-To-School Hours

Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
MADISON, CT
New Britain Herald

Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer

NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

An Eye for the Unique: Guilford Fair’s David Popolizio

When David Popolizio travels to fairs to check out food, commercial, and craft vendors, he brings his Guilford Fair business card. With his unique eye and years of business expertise, David’s in his 10th year volunteering to curate, organize and oversee the eclectic collection of Guilford Fair vendors. The...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
zip06.com

Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison

Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison, former Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, passed away after complications due to Parkinson ‘s Disease. As noted by a Peace Corps colleague in the publication: Five Champions of Child Health in the Peace Corps,...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Earned My Respect

I’ll be voting for Robin Comey to continue her strong work in representing the 102nd District. Robin and I started volunteering together in late 2019 through a Branford-based educational, nonprofit community organization. That was just before COVID-19 hit, and she remained a hard-working member of our group throughout the Zoom calls and other boring remote activities that we carried out to keep our organization moving forward. Her involvement during that period really showed me Robin’s dedication to our group’s work, because I don’t think that she really knew the rest of the members except through those darned video calls. Way more important to me and to the rest of our organization, and what really earned her my respect, was that she kept bringing additional energy and strong new ideas to us while also doing a great job with the regular, everyday tasks that her position required.
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy