Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Hartford cannabis business owner expects ‘budding’ industry to thrive
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Anticipation is building in the cannabis industry—with adult-use sales expected by the end of the year. One Hartford cannabis business owner is confident this budding industry will thrive in Connecticut. “We’ve only begun to tap into the power of the plant, and what it can do,” Tiana Hercules, founder and CEO […]
Eyewitness News
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
iheart.com
DominGO! Hartford on September 25th
For the first time ever, Park Street will be completely car-free, giving Hartford residents and visitors the opportunity to travel the street in a way they never have before. DominGO! Hartford is all about being active and using the open street in any way you want to—walk, run, bike, scoot, dance, or skate your way down to experience everything Hartford has to offer!
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Bridgeport Mayor Ganim delivers State of the City, touts 'robust economic development'
One of Bridgeport's top new attractions provided the backdrop for Mayor Joe Ganim as he delivered the first State of the City address since the pandemic began. Ganim addressed more than 300 people at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, a venue chosen to highlight what he calls "the robust economic development" achieved under his leadership.
zip06.com
Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council
NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Back-To-School Hours
Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer
NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
zip06.com
An Eye for the Unique: Guilford Fair’s David Popolizio
When David Popolizio travels to fairs to check out food, commercial, and craft vendors, he brings his Guilford Fair business card. With his unique eye and years of business expertise, David’s in his 10th year volunteering to curate, organize and oversee the eclectic collection of Guilford Fair vendors. The...
Eyewitness News
New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
zip06.com
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison, former Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, passed away after complications due to Parkinson ‘s Disease. As noted by a Peace Corps colleague in the publication: Five Champions of Child Health in the Peace Corps,...
NHPR
Omicron boosters available at some Connecticut locations, while others await supply
Some pharmacies and providers in the state are now offering an updated booster shot against the original coronavirus and the highly contagious omicron variants ahead of an expected winter COVID-19 surge. The new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots – approved for anyone age 12 and older and 18 and older,...
zip06.com
Earned My Respect
I’ll be voting for Robin Comey to continue her strong work in representing the 102nd District. Robin and I started volunteering together in late 2019 through a Branford-based educational, nonprofit community organization. That was just before COVID-19 hit, and she remained a hard-working member of our group throughout the Zoom calls and other boring remote activities that we carried out to keep our organization moving forward. Her involvement during that period really showed me Robin’s dedication to our group’s work, because I don’t think that she really knew the rest of the members except through those darned video calls. Way more important to me and to the rest of our organization, and what really earned her my respect, was that she kept bringing additional energy and strong new ideas to us while also doing a great job with the regular, everyday tasks that her position required.
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Comments / 0