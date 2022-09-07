I was so pleased to open Dorie Greenspan’s newsletter the other day to find the world-renowned cookbook author, who has a home in Westbrook, giving an enthusiastic welcome to Gargano Pasta & Italian Market, 75 Main Street, Old Saybrook. “It was a Saturday morning and the place was jumping,” Greenspan writes. “The pasta makers were working on another batch of the terrific corn agnolotti – even though it was early, customers had torn through stacks of them. The salumi counter was humming…And every table in the dining area was taken, which was a shame, because I would have loved a cornetto to dunk into a double-shot cappuccino.” So it’s only fitting that Greenspan also got a plug from another local author, Lucy Burdette, the author of a beloved Key West food critic mysteries. Burdette, on her Facebook feed, recommended Greenspan’s blueberry biscuits: gardenandgun.com/recipe/boost-your-breakfast-game-with-these-blueberry-biscuits. “Oh my, I ate too many to report!” says Burdette, the pen name of Madison’s Robert Isleib. And Lani Gargano, who owns and runs Gargano Pasta & Italian Market with her husband Joel Gargano, recently gave enthusiastic praise to the recently reo-opened Brushmill by the Waterfall, 129 West Main Street, Chester. “Fingerlicking good, balanced, well seasoned, beautifully presented, wonderful hospitality,” she wrote.—Pem McNerney.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO