Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Related
zip06.com
Tami LaCroix: From Healthcare to Community Care
Tami LaCroix has spent nearly 20 years helping Connecticut Orthopedics—the company she works for—grow its customer base and establish itself as a preeminent orthopedic group. Now that business is booming, Tami says, “It’s time to give back,” and she does so by leading the company’s volunteer efforts to help residents in the communities in which her employer operates.
zip06.com
Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council
NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
zip06.com
Aim High
Students at Ryerson Elementary returned to school under a candy-like balloon archway and a banner proclaiming “Ryerson is Sweet.” One student couldn’t resist the urge to jump up to try to tap the balloons. Madison students celebrated (?) the first day of school on Aug. 29.
zip06.com
A Variety of Programs
Have you visited the Westbrook Public Library this summer? Thanks to its creative, warm, and welcoming staff, a variety of programs for all abounds! And after restrictions resulting from the pandemic, many of us find community gatherings are a gift. Recently, I attended a community picnic where delicious dishes made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Branford’s Friends of Blackstone Provide $20,000 Library Grant
At the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Blackstone Library on June 21, the Friends presented a special grant to the Blackstone Library of $20,000 for library needs. Funds raised at the annual Friends of the Blackstone Library Book Sale help to provide donations to the Blackstone Library. The...
zip06.com
A Successful First Day
Superintendent Dr. Kristina Martineau receives a high five as students board the bus following a successful first day at Daisy Ingraham Elementary School. Students returned to class in Westbrook on Sept. 1.
zip06.com
A Proven Track Record
The people of the 98th District again have the opportunity to elect a principled, hardworking leader to represent them in Hartford. I am confident that Moira Rader will be an outstanding representative for us in Hartford. Moira will continue the fine representation that her predecessor, state comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon has provided us for years.
zip06.com
Welcome Back!
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murrihy receives a high five from Tuttle School student Adeleise Burgos on the first day of school, Aug. 30. Murrihy and Principal Christopher Brown (rear) wore climbing and hiking gear to match this year’s theme of climbing to new heights.
RELATED PEOPLE
zip06.com
Emily Kelsey: Clinton’s Teacher of the Year
When Emily Kelsey was younger, she wasn’t interested in was teaching. “It’s kind of funny. I didn’t want to be a teacher because my mother was one, and I saw how hard she worked,” recalls Emily. The young Emily might be shocked to learn that she was recently named Teacher of the Year by Clinton Public Schools.
zip06.com
Asst. Chief Bloomquist, ‘A Firefighter’s Firefighter,’ Retires from Branford FD
On Thursday, September 8, Branford Assistant Fire Chief Gary Bloomquist finished a remarkable span of over 40 years of service to the firefighting profession between two towns, and was honored with a retirement ceremony at Branford Fire Department (BFD) headquarters. The Branford native got his start volunteering with M.P. Rice...
zip06.com
Special Gathering Honors Local Conservation Champion Bill Horne
“This feels like family,” said Amy Blaymore Paterson of the 60 people gathered to celebrate Bill Horne on August 30. Patterson, Executive Director of the Connecticut Land Conservation Council, was on hand to honor Horne as the recipient of the prestigious 2022 CLCC Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation.
zip06.com
Back-To-School Hours
Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zip06.com
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison, former Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, passed away after complications due to Parkinson ‘s Disease. As noted by a Peace Corps colleague in the publication: Five Champions of Child Health in the Peace Corps,...
zip06.com
Dr. Roger Yates
Dr. Roger Yates, 77, passed away at his home in Deep River on Aug. 25 after battling cancer. Born in Hartford on March 26, 1945, and raised in Farmington, he was predeceased by his parents, J. Arnold and Alma (Skilton) Yates; and his brother Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving partner Madeline Azarian; his brother Alan and his wife Karla and their children Alana (Paul) Wright of Colorado and Karl Yates of Utah; his sister-in-law Eileen Yates of Avon and her three daughters, Kimberly Scott of Farmington and Jennifer and Kathleen Yates of Unionville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Alexa and Sierra Scott, Benji and Sienna Wright and Aya and Lydia Yates; and several cousins.
zip06.com
Ellen Gaube: White Elephant Sale for Essex Art Association
What to do with a white elephant? Once perhaps it was a family treasure, but now it is something too good to throw away and too awkward to keep. The Essex Art Association wants to help. The group is looking for donations for its white elephant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
zip06.com
Sheltering In Nature: Transforming Your Backyard
A discussion, Sheltering in Nature: Transforming an Ordinary Backyard into Pollinator Habitat and an Opportunity for Nature Photography, will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. To register, send email to suecope@lymelandtrust.org. Photographer, illustrator, and author Patrick J. Lynch and his wife Susan Grajek of North Haven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Richard Lee Reece, MD
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7. Richard Lee Reece, MD, pathologist, adored husband of Loretta Witkins Reece, cherished father of Rev. Mark Spencer Reece and Carter Straight Reece, died in the early hours of Aug. 26, in the loving arms of family in Old Lyme.
zip06.com
On the Hunt
Cole Shaper, 3, was on the hunt for small crabs as he worked his way through the mud in a shallow section of the West River on Sept. 5.
zip06.com
Local Love
I was so pleased to open Dorie Greenspan’s newsletter the other day to find the world-renowned cookbook author, who has a home in Westbrook, giving an enthusiastic welcome to Gargano Pasta & Italian Market, 75 Main Street, Old Saybrook. “It was a Saturday morning and the place was jumping,” Greenspan writes. “The pasta makers were working on another batch of the terrific corn agnolotti – even though it was early, customers had torn through stacks of them. The salumi counter was humming…And every table in the dining area was taken, which was a shame, because I would have loved a cornetto to dunk into a double-shot cappuccino.” So it’s only fitting that Greenspan also got a plug from another local author, Lucy Burdette, the author of a beloved Key West food critic mysteries. Burdette, on her Facebook feed, recommended Greenspan’s blueberry biscuits: gardenandgun.com/recipe/boost-your-breakfast-game-with-these-blueberry-biscuits. “Oh my, I ate too many to report!” says Burdette, the pen name of Madison’s Robert Isleib. And Lani Gargano, who owns and runs Gargano Pasta & Italian Market with her husband Joel Gargano, recently gave enthusiastic praise to the recently reo-opened Brushmill by the Waterfall, 129 West Main Street, Chester. “Fingerlicking good, balanced, well seasoned, beautifully presented, wonderful hospitality,” she wrote.—Pem McNerney.
zip06.com
Ribbon Cutting Sept. 24 for Land Trust’s New Trail Bridge in North Branford
Press Release, North Branford Land Conservation Trust. Join the North Branford Land Conservation Trust (NBLCT) on Saturday, September 24 at 9:30am for a ribbon cutting of our new bridge and trail at Harrison Farm Preserve. The bridge and trail built by NBLCT volunteers connects the Harrison Farm Preserve to a...
Comments / 0