Read full article on original website
Related
zip06.com
Seeks Tangible Results
I would like to thank Robin Comey of Branford’s 102 District for her outstanding advocacy work on behalf of the deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing community. As my representative of Branford, Robin assisted me to advocate for several issues and took time to hear my concerns, get involved, and foster positive change.
zip06.com
Aim High
Students at Ryerson Elementary returned to school under a candy-like balloon archway and a banner proclaiming “Ryerson is Sweet.” One student couldn’t resist the urge to jump up to try to tap the balloons. Madison students celebrated (?) the first day of school on Aug. 29.
zip06.com
A Variety of Programs
Have you visited the Westbrook Public Library this summer? Thanks to its creative, warm, and welcoming staff, a variety of programs for all abounds! And after restrictions resulting from the pandemic, many of us find community gatherings are a gift. Recently, I attended a community picnic where delicious dishes made...
zip06.com
Branford’s Friends of Blackstone Provide $20,000 Library Grant
At the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Blackstone Library on June 21, the Friends presented a special grant to the Blackstone Library of $20,000 for library needs. Funds raised at the annual Friends of the Blackstone Library Book Sale help to provide donations to the Blackstone Library. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zip06.com
A Successful First Day
Superintendent Dr. Kristina Martineau receives a high five as students board the bus following a successful first day at Daisy Ingraham Elementary School. Students returned to class in Westbrook on Sept. 1.
zip06.com
Dr. Roger Yates
Dr. Roger Yates, 77, passed away at his home in Deep River on Aug. 25 after battling cancer. Born in Hartford on March 26, 1945, and raised in Farmington, he was predeceased by his parents, J. Arnold and Alma (Skilton) Yates; and his brother Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving partner Madeline Azarian; his brother Alan and his wife Karla and their children Alana (Paul) Wright of Colorado and Karl Yates of Utah; his sister-in-law Eileen Yates of Avon and her three daughters, Kimberly Scott of Farmington and Jennifer and Kathleen Yates of Unionville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Alexa and Sierra Scott, Benji and Sienna Wright and Aya and Lydia Yates; and several cousins.
zip06.com
Emily Kelsey: Clinton’s Teacher of the Year
When Emily Kelsey was younger, she wasn’t interested in was teaching. “It’s kind of funny. I didn’t want to be a teacher because my mother was one, and I saw how hard she worked,” recalls Emily. The young Emily might be shocked to learn that she was recently named Teacher of the Year by Clinton Public Schools.
zip06.com
Welcome Back!
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murrihy receives a high five from Tuttle School student Adeleise Burgos on the first day of school, Aug. 30. Murrihy and Principal Christopher Brown (rear) wore climbing and hiking gear to match this year’s theme of climbing to new heights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Branford Police Announce Sgt. Emery’s Promotion
September 6, 2022: The Branford Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Officer Emery to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Emery will now serve as a Patrol Shift Supervisor. She is a three year veteran of the Branford Police Department. Prior to that, she served as a New Haven Police Officer for three years.
zip06.com
Branford Elks Donate to Branford, East Haven Food Pantries
On Saturday, August 31, Branford Elks Lodge #1939 Exalted Ruler Kathy Umlauf presented a check for $1,250 to the Branford Food Pantry, and a check for $1,250 to the East Haven Food Pantry. The total $2,500 donation made by the Lodge was received from a grant through the Elks National...
zip06.com
Breakwater Books Celebrating 50 Years
Breakwater Books, one of downtown’s most beloved stores is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Breakwater has gone through several ownership changes during its decades of business, but despite a pandemic, the pronouncement of the end of brick and mortar bookstores, and the onslaught of on-line books, Breakwater is still thriving by catering to their clientele in a way that only a small hometown bookstore can deliver.
zip06.com
Asst. Chief Bloomquist, ‘A Firefighter’s Firefighter,’ Retires from Branford FD
On Thursday, September 8, Branford Assistant Fire Chief Gary Bloomquist finished a remarkable span of over 40 years of service to the firefighting profession between two towns, and was honored with a retirement ceremony at Branford Fire Department (BFD) headquarters. The Branford native got his start volunteering with M.P. Rice...
zip06.com
Bach Violin Solo Concert At Hagaman
Albanian-American violinist Brunilda Myftaraj will perform in a concert featuring three J.S. Bach partitas on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main Street, East Haven. Myftaraj has drawn enthusiastic accolades from audiences as well as critical acclaim for her masterful musicianship in Albania, Italy,...
zip06.com
Back-To-School Hours
Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
zip06.com
Ellen Gaube: White Elephant Sale for Essex Art Association
What to do with a white elephant? Once perhaps it was a family treasure, but now it is something too good to throw away and too awkward to keep. The Essex Art Association wants to help. The group is looking for donations for its white elephant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
zip06.com
Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council
NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
zip06.com
Sheltering In Nature: Transforming Your Backyard
A discussion, Sheltering in Nature: Transforming an Ordinary Backyard into Pollinator Habitat and an Opportunity for Nature Photography, will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. To register, send email to suecope@lymelandtrust.org. Photographer, illustrator, and author Patrick J. Lynch and his wife Susan Grajek of North Haven...
zip06.com
Local Love
I was so pleased to open Dorie Greenspan’s newsletter the other day to find the world-renowned cookbook author, who has a home in Westbrook, giving an enthusiastic welcome to Gargano Pasta & Italian Market, 75 Main Street, Old Saybrook. “It was a Saturday morning and the place was jumping,” Greenspan writes. “The pasta makers were working on another batch of the terrific corn agnolotti – even though it was early, customers had torn through stacks of them. The salumi counter was humming…And every table in the dining area was taken, which was a shame, because I would have loved a cornetto to dunk into a double-shot cappuccino.” So it’s only fitting that Greenspan also got a plug from another local author, Lucy Burdette, the author of a beloved Key West food critic mysteries. Burdette, on her Facebook feed, recommended Greenspan’s blueberry biscuits: gardenandgun.com/recipe/boost-your-breakfast-game-with-these-blueberry-biscuits. “Oh my, I ate too many to report!” says Burdette, the pen name of Madison’s Robert Isleib. And Lani Gargano, who owns and runs Gargano Pasta & Italian Market with her husband Joel Gargano, recently gave enthusiastic praise to the recently reo-opened Brushmill by the Waterfall, 129 West Main Street, Chester. “Fingerlicking good, balanced, well seasoned, beautifully presented, wonderful hospitality,” she wrote.—Pem McNerney.
zip06.com
Ruth Kelsey Warner
Ruth Kelsey Warner, 95, of Branford, passed away on Aug. 31 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. Ruth was born in Stony Creek, Branford on July 24, 1927, to the late Howard and Mildred Kelsey. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth B. Warner Jr., as well as her sister, Beatrice and brother, Vernon.
zip06.com
Special Gathering Honors Local Conservation Champion Bill Horne
“This feels like family,” said Amy Blaymore Paterson of the 60 people gathered to celebrate Bill Horne on August 30. Patterson, Executive Director of the Connecticut Land Conservation Council, was on hand to honor Horne as the recipient of the prestigious 2022 CLCC Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation.
Comments / 0