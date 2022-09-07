Tom Brady retired from football in 2022 after 22 NFL seasons, just to change his mind 40 days after his original retirement announcement. Now, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to head back to the football field is having serious repercussions on his marriage, according to a new report by Page Six. According to the Sept. 6 report, Tom and his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, 42, have not recovered from a disagreement they got into as training camp for the upcoming NFL season got underway, which caused an upset Gisele to flee their Tampa home for Costa Rica.

