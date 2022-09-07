Read full article on original website
Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together? Marriage Update Amid Feud Rumors
Trouble in paradise? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over 13 years, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Rumors began swirling that there was tension in their marriage due...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Haven’t Made Up After ‘Fight’ Over His ‘Unretirement’: Report
Tom Brady retired from football in 2022 after 22 NFL seasons, just to change his mind 40 days after his original retirement announcement. Now, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to head back to the football field is having serious repercussions on his marriage, according to a new report by Page Six. According to the Sept. 6 report, Tom and his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, 42, have not recovered from a disagreement they got into as training camp for the upcoming NFL season got underway, which caused an upset Gisele to flee their Tampa home for Costa Rica.
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts
It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen All Loved-Up In Italy With Kids Weeks Before Marital Issues Came To a Head
If there were marital problems, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen didn't show it weeks ago. The couple, who are said to be in a heated argument over his unretirement, couldn't keep their hands off each other in Italy before the model left the family's compound in a hurry, Radar has discovered. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, were spotted packing on the PDA at the end of June/early July during a family vacation to Portofino with their kids.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked completely in love with his supermodel wife as he pulled her for a...
Tom Brady talks working dad struggles amid spat with Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady described his struggles balancing football and his three children amid his spat with wife Gisele Bündchen. “You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” the NFL player, 45, said on Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast of raising Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too,” Brady continued. “I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I...
Tom Brady Is Reportedly 'Still Hoping' to Reconcile With Wife Gisele Bündchen Amid Marital Woes
It sounds like things are still rocky between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their reported marital conflict over his last-minute decision to unretire earlier this year. Despite returning to their business-as-usual activities, it seems that Bündchen has not moved back to their home in Tampa, Florida. The supermodel was spotted with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, at a Miami-area water park over the weekend, but “Gisele isn’t back with Tom,” according to a Page Six source. After spending some time at the couple’s estate in Costa Rica, “she flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t...
