Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Related
zip06.com
Aim High
Students at Ryerson Elementary returned to school under a candy-like balloon archway and a banner proclaiming “Ryerson is Sweet.” One student couldn’t resist the urge to jump up to try to tap the balloons. Madison students celebrated (?) the first day of school on Aug. 29.
zip06.com
Deepest Appreciation
I’m sure I’m not the first resident to experience the caring and life-saving skills of the Guilford Fire Department paramedics. I’m writing to thank them once again. Such words seem feeble compared to what they did for me recently. When I felt I was having a stroke...
zip06.com
An Illuminated Experience with Art and Scripture
Communion and study at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex will become grander in their practice with the arrival of a volume of the Saint John’s Bible. The Saint John’s Bible is the first illuminated, handwritten print of the Holy Book to be commissioned in more than 500 years, according to Allison Fresher, a verger at the church. Illuminated versions of the New Testament were commonly created during the Medieval era, but the practice has been revived with the Saint John’s edition.
zip06.com
Earned My Respect
I’ll be voting for Robin Comey to continue her strong work in representing the 102nd District. Robin and I started volunteering together in late 2019 through a Branford-based educational, nonprofit community organization. That was just before COVID-19 hit, and she remained a hard-working member of our group throughout the Zoom calls and other boring remote activities that we carried out to keep our organization moving forward. Her involvement during that period really showed me Robin’s dedication to our group’s work, because I don’t think that she really knew the rest of the members except through those darned video calls. Way more important to me and to the rest of our organization, and what really earned her my respect, was that she kept bringing additional energy and strong new ideas to us while also doing a great job with the regular, everyday tasks that her position required.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Branford’s Friends of Blackstone Provide $20,000 Library Grant
At the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Blackstone Library on June 21, the Friends presented a special grant to the Blackstone Library of $20,000 for library needs. Funds raised at the annual Friends of the Blackstone Library Book Sale help to provide donations to the Blackstone Library. The...
zip06.com
Seeks Tangible Results
I would like to thank Robin Comey of Branford’s 102 District for her outstanding advocacy work on behalf of the deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing community. As my representative of Branford, Robin assisted me to advocate for several issues and took time to hear my concerns, get involved, and foster positive change.
zip06.com
Local Love
I was so pleased to open Dorie Greenspan’s newsletter the other day to find the world-renowned cookbook author, who has a home in Westbrook, giving an enthusiastic welcome to Gargano Pasta & Italian Market, 75 Main Street, Old Saybrook. “It was a Saturday morning and the place was jumping,” Greenspan writes. “The pasta makers were working on another batch of the terrific corn agnolotti – even though it was early, customers had torn through stacks of them. The salumi counter was humming…And every table in the dining area was taken, which was a shame, because I would have loved a cornetto to dunk into a double-shot cappuccino.” So it’s only fitting that Greenspan also got a plug from another local author, Lucy Burdette, the author of a beloved Key West food critic mysteries. Burdette, on her Facebook feed, recommended Greenspan’s blueberry biscuits: gardenandgun.com/recipe/boost-your-breakfast-game-with-these-blueberry-biscuits. “Oh my, I ate too many to report!” says Burdette, the pen name of Madison’s Robert Isleib. And Lani Gargano, who owns and runs Gargano Pasta & Italian Market with her husband Joel Gargano, recently gave enthusiastic praise to the recently reo-opened Brushmill by the Waterfall, 129 West Main Street, Chester. “Fingerlicking good, balanced, well seasoned, beautifully presented, wonderful hospitality,” she wrote.—Pem McNerney.
zip06.com
Welcome Back!
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murrihy receives a high five from Tuttle School student Adeleise Burgos on the first day of school, Aug. 30. Murrihy and Principal Christopher Brown (rear) wore climbing and hiking gear to match this year’s theme of climbing to new heights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zip06.com
A Successful First Day
Superintendent Dr. Kristina Martineau receives a high five as students board the bus following a successful first day at Daisy Ingraham Elementary School. Students returned to class in Westbrook on Sept. 1.
zip06.com
Breakwater Books Celebrating 50 Years
Breakwater Books, one of downtown’s most beloved stores is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Breakwater has gone through several ownership changes during its decades of business, but despite a pandemic, the pronouncement of the end of brick and mortar bookstores, and the onslaught of on-line books, Breakwater is still thriving by catering to their clientele in a way that only a small hometown bookstore can deliver.
zip06.com
Sheltering In Nature: Transforming Your Backyard
A discussion, Sheltering in Nature: Transforming an Ordinary Backyard into Pollinator Habitat and an Opportunity for Nature Photography, will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. To register, send email to suecope@lymelandtrust.org. Photographer, illustrator, and author Patrick J. Lynch and his wife Susan Grajek of North Haven...
zip06.com
Ellen Gaube: White Elephant Sale for Essex Art Association
What to do with a white elephant? Once perhaps it was a family treasure, but now it is something too good to throw away and too awkward to keep. The Essex Art Association wants to help. The group is looking for donations for its white elephant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Back-To-School Hours
Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
zip06.com
Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council
NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
zip06.com
Dr. Roger Yates
Dr. Roger Yates, 77, passed away at his home in Deep River on Aug. 25 after battling cancer. Born in Hartford on March 26, 1945, and raised in Farmington, he was predeceased by his parents, J. Arnold and Alma (Skilton) Yates; and his brother Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving partner Madeline Azarian; his brother Alan and his wife Karla and their children Alana (Paul) Wright of Colorado and Karl Yates of Utah; his sister-in-law Eileen Yates of Avon and her three daughters, Kimberly Scott of Farmington and Jennifer and Kathleen Yates of Unionville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Alexa and Sierra Scott, Benji and Sienna Wright and Aya and Lydia Yates; and several cousins.
zip06.com
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison, former Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, passed away after complications due to Parkinson ‘s Disease. As noted by a Peace Corps colleague in the publication: Five Champions of Child Health in the Peace Corps,...
zip06.com
An Eye for the Unique: Guilford Fair’s David Popolizio
When David Popolizio travels to fairs to check out food, commercial, and craft vendors, he brings his Guilford Fair business card. With his unique eye and years of business expertise, David’s in his 10th year volunteering to curate, organize and oversee the eclectic collection of Guilford Fair vendors. The...
zip06.com
Branford Police Announce Sgt. Emery’s Promotion
September 6, 2022: The Branford Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Officer Emery to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Emery will now serve as a Patrol Shift Supervisor. She is a three year veteran of the Branford Police Department. Prior to that, she served as a New Haven Police Officer for three years.
zip06.com
Rain Damage Won’t Delay NBHS Building Project
NORTH BRANFORD - A significant rain event earlier in the week led to some water damage to interior sheet rock and insulation beneath a section of incomplete roofing under installation at the North Branford High School (NBHS) building project. The damage is being addressed and won’t delay scheduled building completion set for early 2023.
zip06.com
Emily Kelsey: Clinton’s Teacher of the Year
When Emily Kelsey was younger, she wasn’t interested in was teaching. “It’s kind of funny. I didn’t want to be a teacher because my mother was one, and I saw how hard she worked,” recalls Emily. The young Emily might be shocked to learn that she was recently named Teacher of the Year by Clinton Public Schools.
Comments / 0