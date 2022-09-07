I’ll be voting for Robin Comey to continue her strong work in representing the 102nd District. Robin and I started volunteering together in late 2019 through a Branford-based educational, nonprofit community organization. That was just before COVID-19 hit, and she remained a hard-working member of our group throughout the Zoom calls and other boring remote activities that we carried out to keep our organization moving forward. Her involvement during that period really showed me Robin’s dedication to our group’s work, because I don’t think that she really knew the rest of the members except through those darned video calls. Way more important to me and to the rest of our organization, and what really earned her my respect, was that she kept bringing additional energy and strong new ideas to us while also doing a great job with the regular, everyday tasks that her position required.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO