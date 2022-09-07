Ocoee police search for teen with autism missing since Saturday
OCOEE, Fla. — Police in Ocoee need help to find a missing person.
Officers said 18-year-old Jordan Ware has high-functioning autism and was separated from his family over the weekend.
Police said he hasn’t been seen since Saturday, when he was at a movie theater with his family at the West Oaks Mall.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.
Anyone who sees Ware is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.
