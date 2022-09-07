Read full article on original website
topgear.com
DeLorean will make a ‘small run’ of its Alpha2 concept
Entirely fictional car that reimagined DMC’s history will become a reality. Wait, what?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. DeLorean famously made a very famous car and then infamously spiralled into, well, infamy. The new custodians...
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
torquenews.com
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
topgear.com
This is the new W12-engined Bentley Flying Spur Speed
Bentley slaps some Speed badges on the Flying Spur. Power remains at 626bhp. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’re not saying we’re disappointed that the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed only has 626bhp – that is...
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars
DodgeDodge has revived a historic name to adorn these very green special edition models.
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
motor1.com
Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
topgear.com
Behold: the €5m Bugatti Mistral, a W16-engined Speedster
A goodbye to that incredible 8.0-litre powerhouse, wrapped up in just 99 extraordinary limited editions. Skip 26 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the Mistral, the car with which Bugatti is bidding farewell to the internal combustion...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a £1.65m coachbuilt grand tourer
Bentley shows off its future EV design language... by fitting its 6.0-litre W12 to a mad limited-run special. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. File under 'British Eccentricity'. Bentley has decided to show the main features of...
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
topgear.com
RideApart
Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S
The Suzuki Hayabusa and drag racing go together like heirloom tomatoes and the height of summer. You pretty much can’t have one without the other. Much like taking a bite out of a perfect tomato at the peak of ripeness, the Hayabusa is utterly resplendent on its throne at an awful lot of drag racing events. In a skilled rider’s hands, it’s a great drag bike—but is it better than an all-wheel-drive Porsche 911 Turbo S?
topgear.com
Rimac: “I was fighting with Porsche and VW that next Bugatti shouldn’t be electric”
Bugatti boss had ‘heated arguments’ to make next hypercar a hybrid. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The next Bugatti will feature a brand new combustion engine, but the path to clearing it wasn’t straightforward. Speaking to TopGear.com, Bugatti – and Rimac –...
Here’s More of the Story Behind These Pristine Abandoned Volvo 240s
GoogleThere used to be a lot more Volvos than just the ones you see sitting behind glass.
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
