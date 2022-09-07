Read full article on original website
Related
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Gopher Football: Three keys to beating Western Illinois and how to watch the game
The 1-0 Gophers are hosting an FCS opponent this weekend. Here are you keys to beating the Western Illinois Leathernecks and how you can watch Saturday’s game. Own offensive line of scrimmage - Same as last week. I don’t have any concerns about this, but I’d really like to see continued growth. Huge holes for the running backs and better pass protection for Tanner Morgan.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football vs. Western Illinois: Staff Predictions
Like the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) themselves, everyone on staff here at The Daily Gopher is undefeated after completing a clean sweep in Week 1. We all hope we’ll be able to say the same thing at this time next week with the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) of the FCS paying a visit to Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday at 11 a.m.
Comments / 0