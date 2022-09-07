ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Big Country News

Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States

BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding

Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.

Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
Idaho State
105.5 The Fan

As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”

It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho Business Review announces 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law honorees

Idaho Business Review (IBR) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards. This annual recognition highlights professionals demonstrating outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas. When considering individuals qualifying for Excellence in Finance, a committee considers those in...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?

Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues

As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Cashes Out With Millions In National Settlement

It's a trend that has taken the country by storm: vaping. Spend any time just about anywhere and you're going to see one in someone's hand--often being gripped like it's the lifeblood of the user. Some look like flash drives, others like pacifiers--these days you just don't know what to expect from the devices.
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

BOISE — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would have generated an estimated $323 million each year for K-12 education by increasing income taxes for corporations and the state’s highest-earning residents. That would have amounted to about a 14 percent increase over the state’s normal education...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gets $8.3 million in JUUL payout

IDAHO, USA — A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement was reached between 34 states and the...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Cavener joins Regence BlueShield of Idaho

Regence BlueShield of Idaho has announced Adrean Cavener as its director of public affairs and government relations. In this key leadership role, Cavener will oversee all Idaho intergovernmental relations activities, including those with the executive branch, Legislature and Department of Insurance. Cavener joins Regence with more than 15 years of political and lobbying experience. Prior ...
IDAHO STATE

Community Policy