Yung Joc is caught up in a lot of drama on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans had a lot to say on social media after the recent episode aired. On the current season, a lot of focus has been placed on Yung Joc. As he was preparing to marry Kendra Robinson, accusations were made. Meda, one of Spice’s friends, claimed she hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When asked about the most recent alleged tryst, Meda originally claimed that they allegedly last hooked up back in 2019. However, when Kendra called up Meda for answers, Meda said the last time was allegedly back in 2017. Regardless, Kendra said that the dates are still time periods when she was in a serious relationship with Joc. So Joc had some explaining to do. She also said she’d annul the marriage if Joc did any of the things he’s been accused of.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO