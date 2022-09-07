ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, KY

WTVQ

Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road

Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. WATCH | Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT. Teen arrested after shooting of...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
BELL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man wanted for domestic violence-related assaults

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man wanted for kidnapping and several domestic violence-related assaults is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Aaron Beckner has three active warrants for assault 2nd (domestic violence), one for kidnapping, and a fifth for intimidating a participant in the legal process.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Injury collision on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

