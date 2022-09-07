Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
WTVQ
Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WTVQ
Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road
Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. WATCH | Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT. Teen arrested after shooting of...
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the suspect who died after a stand-off situation with police on Tates Creek Road has been released. According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as 40-year-old Joshua Hagans. The hours-long standoff began around 10:45 Thursday night with the shooting...
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
foxlexington.com
Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted for domestic violence-related assaults
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man wanted for kidnapping and several domestic violence-related assaults is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Aaron Beckner has three active warrants for assault 2nd (domestic violence), one for kidnapping, and a fifth for intimidating a participant in the legal process.
WKYT 27
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
WTVQ
Injury collision on East New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
