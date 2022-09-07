ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Reveals 'Best Sandwich' In New Jersey

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Taylor Ham from Taylor Sam's in Brick Township. Photo Credit: twodopesfromjersey Instagram

Ah, the age old question: Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

No matter what you call it, the breakfast sandwich was revealed to be the most popular in New Jersey by a new Reader's Digest report.

"The star of this breakfast sandwich, usually served with egg and American cheese, goes by Taylor Ham in the northern part of the state," the report reads.

"It was named after New Jersey Senator John Taylor, who developed the smoked pork product in 1856."

Some other highlights in the ranking include the lobster roll in Maine, the cheesesteak in Pennsylvania, and the bison burger in Wyoming.

