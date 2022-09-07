Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry
A Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, age 88 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA on Saturday. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Football Travels To Unbeaten Clarke Tonight
The Perry football team will travel to Clarke of Osceola tonight for a 7:00 non district battle with the Indians. Clarke is off to a dominant start this season beating up both Saydel and Colfax Mingo. The Indians defeated Saydel on opening night 71-0 while last week hammering Colfax 59-0.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football at Kuemper Catholic tonight for Greene County, Cross-Country tomorrow at Jefferson Community Golf Course
It’s football tonight and cross-country tomorrow for the Greene County teams. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams face the Knights of Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Field at 7 o’clock with coverage on KG98 and streaming on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com starting at 6:20 p.m. Both teams are 2-0 and both have shown the ability to both run and pass the ball. Greene County head coach Caden Duncan pointed to big plays, turnovers, and penalties as areas he believes the Rams have to win, or at least be close in, to come out on top. Fans are reminded no cash will be accepted at Carroll Athletic Field. Purchase tickets today at Bound Iowa’s website, or buy them at the gate with a credit or debit card, but no cash will be accepted.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Boys Cross Country Finish In 4th At Iowa State Uni. Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys cross country continues to shine while competeting against bigger schools. The Chargers boys team finish in fourth out 13 teams at the Iowa State University Cross Country Course with 116 points in Ames. Top indivdual finishers were Justin Reinhart in 11th with a time of 16 minutes at 57 seconds and Andrew Mahaffey in 22nd place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Cross Country Takes The Course In Ames Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country team will take the course in Ames today. The Chargers cross country teams will perfrom at the Iowa State Cross University Country Course beginning at 5pm. Head Coach Colin Shawgo discusses what we expect with this race. “About that one is we’re going to be...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Cross Country, Volleyball Compete Tonight
ADM boys and girls cross country and volleyball are all competing in varsity competition this evening, as they will be looking to put together strong performances. Boys and girls cross country will both be racing in Ames with Gilbert to host, as both teams will be looking to build upon a strong first start of the season from last Saturday in Pella. Both teams are ranked in the latest iowarunjumpthrow.com poll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jerry Lee, 89, of Perry
Private family burial for Jerry Lee age 89 of Perry, will be at a later date in the Dallas Township Cemetery near Dawson, IA. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Edita (Romero) De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines
Funeral services for Edita De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines, IA will be 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Lueva Vida Iglesia Church in Perry. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Murdock Funeral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams and Rockets have VB at home
Both Greene County and Paton-Churdan have home volleyball matches tonight within their respective conferences. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams open Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play in the air-conditioned high school gym in Jefferson vs. Roland-Story. The Rams are 5-2 and have a power ranking of 127 by the website Bound, while the Norsemen are 6-1 with a power ranking of 71. Greene County has two powerful hitters in senior Bella Schroeder and junior Kaylee Stalder with 53 and 46 kills, respectively.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jayette Volleyball Goes 0-6 at Season Opening Tourney
The Perry volleyball team opened up their season at the South Central Calhoun Early Bird Tournament this past weekend. The Jayettes went 0-6 on the day losing straight set matches to Audubon, South Central Calhoun, Spencer, Pocahontas Area, Manson NW Webster and South Hamilton. Complete results are posted below. Ashley Cerna led the offense with 16 kills while Taylor Atwell provided 15 assists.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Early season success for Greene County and Kuemper Catholic Quarterbacks
When Greene County and Kuemper Catholic meet tomorrow night in non-district high school football, much attention will be paid to the two starting quarterbacks. With good reason, too, as juniors Gabe Ebersole for the Rams and DJ Vonnahme for the Knights are off to good starts, and both teams are 2-0.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Collects First Win Over WCV Tuesday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team collects their first win and conference win at home, Tuesday night. AC/GC wins in three set over West Central Valley aand will improve to a record of 1-2 and now sits in the middle of the standings in the West Central Activities Conference. The Lady Chargers will now go to Griswold High School on Saturday for the Griswold High School Volleyball tournament which includes teams from Creston, AHSTW, Madrid, Southwest Valley and three others. That tournament will begin at 9am.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Parks And Recreation Volleyball Leagues
There are multiple volleyball leagues that are upcoming with Perry Parks and Recreation and there is still time to get registered. The women’s volleyball league will begin October 5th with games running from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the McCreary Community Building and the cost is $90 per team. The program is for those 18-years-old and over and the deadline to register is September 23rd at 8 p.m.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DCG Volleyball Finds Monster Win on Road
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball was looking to put up a strong performance on Tuesday evening when they took on the Indianola Indians, and the Mustangs found just that, stunning the host Indians by the score of three sets to two 16-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, and 15-10. DCG moves to 6-4 and Indianola picks up their first loss of the year at 9-1.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Volleyball Sweeps Gilbert, Siefken Records 1000th Career Assist
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball played in a key Raccoon River Conference match on Tuesday night against the Gilbert Tigers, and ADM was able to find a nice victory winning three sets to none 25-20, 25-6 and 25-19. ADM improves to 9-1 on the season while Gilbert drops to 4-9 on the year.
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rockets prepare for VB home opener
Paton-Churdan’s volleyball team has been on the road so far this season, and after starting 0-6, they’ll play at home in Churdan tomorrow night vs. Glidden-Ralston in the Rolling Valley Activities Conference opener. Coach Makayla Sparr has been working with two setters on offense as of late. “You...
Comments / 0