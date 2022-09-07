ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Political analyst breaks down RI Governor Democratic primary debate

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joined 12 News in studio Wednesday morning for a recap of the Rhode Island Governor Democratic primary debate.

12 News hosted a live televised debate where Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and challengers Nellie Gorbea, Helena Foulkes, and Matt Brown squared off on a wide range of topics important to voters.

The debate was moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi .

IN-DEPTH: Democrats vying for RI governor clash in final TV debate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0hlMHGBc00

