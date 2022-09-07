Read full article on original website
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
nbcboston.com
Question on Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Will Appear on the Ballot
A question asking voters to approve or repeal the new law that allows undocumented immigrants to be issued driver's licenses will be placed on the November ballot. The bill passed earlier this year despite a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker, but it has continued to spark debate. With 71,883 signatures...
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary
BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
wgbh.org
What does Healey’s victory mean for the future of the Mass. Democratic Party?
Erin O'Brien and Charlotte Golar Richie on Morning Edition | Sept. 7, 2022. After yesterday’s elections, Maura Healey is on track to become the first openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S. after winning the Democratic primary. Andrea Campbell won the Democratic nomination for attorney general, becoming the first Black woman in Massachusetts to be nominated by a party for statewide office. To break down the results and look ahead to November, GBH Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel were joined by Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, and Charlotte Golar Richie, an advocate, former State House representative and former candidate for Boston mayor. This transcript has been edited lightly.
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
19thnews.org
In Massachusetts, a civil rights leader is challenging a 27-year incumbent over voting rights
UPDATE: Tanisha Sullivan lost to Bill Galvin, who will now face Republican Rayla Campbell. Sullivan told Boston.com: “Our campaign may be ending today, but our work to protect our democracy — to strengthen our communities — continues.”. Ask Tanisha Sullivan why she’s running for secretary of state...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
Attorney General Primary Election Results
BOSTON (WWLP) – With incumbent Attorney General Maura Healey running for Governor, Massachusetts will be choosing a new attorney general this fall. Three Democrats are on the ballot, but only two of them are actively campaigning heading into Primary Day. Andrea Campbell is a former Boston City Councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Local professor weighs in on Kennedy's 1st Worcester State Senate seat victory
WORCESTER, Mass. - Robyn Kennedy came out on top last night in the race for the 1st Worcester State Senate District, beating Worcester Mayor Joe Petty for the seat. Alex Hindman, assistant professor of political science at Holy Cross, said it was a bit of a surprise as Petty is a fixture in the Worcester Community.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
mynbc5.com
Where 2022 New Hampshire candidates stand on the issues: Compare, contrast in each race
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Leading up to the primary and general elections in New Hampshire in 2022, click into each race below to compare and contrast where candidates stand on the key issues of today. ON THE ISSUES. CANDIDATE PROFILES. U.S. Senate. John Berman (R) Don Bolduc (R) Bruce Fenton...
Leah Cole Allen wins Republican lieutenant governor primary, beating former state Rep. Kate Campanale
Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative and nurse who was fired from her job, won the Republican lieutenant governor primary Wednesday against former state Rep. Kate Campanale. The Republican ticket for the November general election is now set — Geoff Diehl and Allen will face off against Attorney General...
MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from the Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: First Middlesex District (Lynne Archambault vs. Andrew Shepherd)
Live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 Election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lynne Archambault and Andrew Shepherd are both running for state representative of the First Middlesex District. Both candidates are on the ballot in the primary on Sept. 6. Archambault has worked in...
NH First Congressional District Candidates Debate – Who Won?
One week before the polls open, the five candidates for the Republican First Congressional District primary met for a one hour debate on WMUR. Tim Baxter, Gayle Huff Brown, Karoline Leavitt, Matt Mowers, and Russell Prescott sounded familiar themes of being against abortion and in favor of closing the southern border.
WCAX
Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
