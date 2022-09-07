ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Scars Above is one of Gamescom 2022’s most promising games

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwR7o_0hlMGdpM00

Scars Above sees a team of skilled scientists forced to survive on an alien and hostile planet after a crash landing. In these stories, how we got here doesn’t matter, but how we move forward is what makes the experience truly compelling.

Scars Above, offers up a frantic action shooter, complete with a world to explore, puzzles to solve, and alien beasts to gun down. Kate is our protagonist, and she is a talented fighter as well as a natural genius. As you discover new materials and defeat new monsters, Kate will scan things, adding them to an ever-expanded log book, complete with creature models, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

To fight against these creatures, Kate has VERA, a weapon that can use different elemental abilities once upgrades are uncovered. A basic electrified shot starts you off, with access to fire and ice gunfire coming soon after. Monsters are affected by these attacks in different ways, but more interestingly, so is the landscape. An obvious example is that a monster sitting in a pool of water will take more damage from electrified attacks – we wouldn’t expect any less. More interesting is when you’re able to use fire blasts to shoot ice out from underneath the feet of monsters, freezing them in the waters below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bi9KR_0hlMGdpM00

As Kate fires her weapon, she’ll also be dodging and rolling around the battlefield, as monsters have a variety of melee, ranged, and AoE attacks. With more enemies comes more danger, so it’s essential to whittle numbers down quickly so that you don’t have to fear the jaws or claws of bigger, meaner creatures while rolling around.

When not fighting aliens, you’ll primarily be exploring the alien world, which is essentially a labyrinth. This isn’t an open-world game where you ride a motorbike across the horizon — it’s a compact experience, with linear corridors leading to wide open chambers on the surface – or just below the surface – of the alien planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2lyw_0hlMGdpM00

This is all backed up by some excellent visual flair. Creatures look incredible, and characters are realistically rendered. The world itself is the star of the show though, with ancient alien technology blending against foreign plants and wildlife. If we’re going to make a complaint, the facial animations look a bit bad, currently. However this isn’t Mass Effect: Andromeda, and you won’t spend much of your time in cutscenes looking over the cast. Scars Above is, from what we’ve seen, set to be a fairly lonely but incredibly promising adventure.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Avatar Reckoning Developer Update

As if the world of Pandora wasn't massive enough, Avatar Reckoning is a Massively Multiplayer RPG set in the Avatar universe. Check out this update from the developer to get a feel for the creatures you'll fight and the weapons you'll wield.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?

Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Fire And Ice#Video Game#Aoe
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Gameplay Leaks

Gameplay footage of Modern Warfare 2's campaign leaked online Tuesday night, and Activision is scrambling to contain the damage. The gameplay footage appears to have made its way online via Twitter account @3rbbcod. Although several of the short videos posted to the account have been removed via DMCA strikes, 3rbbcod appears to have re-uploaded them. They depict the player jumping from one moving truck bed to another, then hijacking the truck out from under its current driver. Another video shows the player swimming.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO

In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon

It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocono Update

A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters

If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Gotham Knights Co-Op Progression Explained

In "Gotham Knights," players can progress throughout the game's story with their friends. An exclusive gameplay video from IGN details exactly how the game's co-op system works, allowing multiple players traverse through the game's world and story alongside one another. As noted by the video, up to two players can join one another in "Gotham Knights" in order to patrol an open-world Gotham City, complete various missions, fight bosses like Mr. Freeze, and progress the game's story.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ episode 3 recap: Mysteries pile up as Númenor is revealed

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. For decades, The Lord of the Rings fans have been clamoring to see the story of Númenor depicted in live-action. Now, with The Rings of Power finally beginning its run a week ago, we get the opportunity to bear witness to the Land of the Star in all its glory.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games

Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Justin Roiland, Shovel Knight devs dish on their trippy new indie games

SEATTLE—Last week's crowded, fun-filled PAX West 2022 expo was very different from the ghost town of its 2021 edition, which meant Ars Technica got to spend time with some of our favorite video game creators. You may have already seen our PAX West chat with the co-creators of the Monkey Island series, where we got a peek at Return to Monkey Island's new puzzles, jokes, and delectable animations. But that wasn't the only interview we conducted.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy