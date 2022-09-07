ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bluegrass Live

Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage

The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long.
KENTUCKY STATE
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It's just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police honor 75 troopers, officers in ceremony

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. says troopers and officers were recognized for protecting and serving citizens by responding to the western Kentucky tornadoes, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago.
BELLEVUE, KY
WKYT 27

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper "R" program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

A Kentucky Man's Invention That Revolutionized Traffic Safety

As I began research on an invention that has, needless to say, revolutionized traffic safety, I wondered how often any of us thinks about how common, everyday items came into our lives. On my desk right now I have a paper weight, a coffee cup, a notepad, an ink pen, and facial tissue. All inventions. But how many of you know their creators' names?
KENTUCKY STATE
KYTV

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ
lakercountry.com

Poker Run begins today on Lake Cumberland

The annual Lake Cumberland Poker Run kicks off today and local marinas are ready to host the many high-powered boats that have been making their way to the area. The Poker Run, headquartered at State Dock, is considered by the powerboat industry to be one of the top five poker runs in America.
GAMBLING
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for 'bank jugging' in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018.
SYLVESTER, WV

