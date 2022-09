Flume brought his US tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 6th for his second night of a three-night run of shows in Denver, Colorado. After playing Denver’s Mission Ballroom the night before, Flume played to another sold out crowd at Red Rocks. Joined by collaborators OKLOU, Prospa, and TSHA, the crowd was electric throughout the night. Flume will be returning to Red Rocks for one more night in Colorado with OKLOU, Shlomo, and Eprom.

