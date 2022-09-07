Additional details regarding a drowning in Pearl Lake this past Sunday have been released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C., died this past Sunday afternoon after the paddle boat in which he was riding began to sink into the waters of Pearl Lake in south-central Jackson County. Two others who were in the paddle boat with him were able to swim safely to shore; Jones disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO