Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
Jackson County Pilot
Pair of pursuits end in arrests
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pair of vehicle pursuits on consecutive days last week, both of which ended in arrests. Deputies assisted the Worthington Police Department with a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 60 entering Jackson County in early-morning hours of Aug. 30. The vehicle stopped near Wilder, at which time the two occupants were arrested and transported by the Worthington Police Department back to the Nobles County Jail.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Arrest made after armed standoff
A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
myklgr.com
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake near Walnut Grove
Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah, southwest of Walnut Grove, on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for OWI after crash
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Eduardo Alonzo Alverado Ayala stemmed from a report of his 2001...
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man charged for meth and pot
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in Sibley on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Jackson County Pilot
Additional details released in Pearl Lake drowning
Additional details regarding a drowning in Pearl Lake this past Sunday have been released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C., died this past Sunday afternoon after the paddle boat in which he was riding began to sink into the waters of Pearl Lake in south-central Jackson County. Two others who were in the paddle boat with him were able to swim safely to shore; Jones disappeared underwater and did not resurface.
pipestonestar.com
Searching for meaning… and vandals
It’s been two weeks since Justin Olsen and Jodie Olsen were notified that the headstone marking their daughter Jordyn’s gravesite had been severely vandalized. “It’s disheartening and sad, not just for us, but for anyone who knew Jordyn,” said Jodie. While there is certainly nothing good...
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Don’t contribute to — or end up as — a statistic
Think school bus stop-arm violations aren’t that big of a deal?. Statistically, school buses are the safest way to transport school children. Yet every year, far too many injuries and fatalities occur outside of or near a school bus because a motorist has failed to obey the stop-arm signal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicdam.com
No Injuries Reported In Spencer Machine Fire
Spencer, IA (KICD)– No injuries were reported when a piece of machinery went up in flames Tuesday morning at a Spencer business. Fire crews were called to Shine Bros. shortly after eleven o’clock where an excavator was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The operator was in...
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
siouxlandnews.com
One dead after Wednesday night crash near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa — One person died after a crash in Osceola County, north of Sheldon, Iowa on Wednesday night, Sept. 7th, just after 7:30 p.m. A semi carrying an oversized load rear-ended a tractor on Hwy 60, near an ethanol plant. The driver of the tractor died at the...
kicdam.com
Alyson Harstad, 20, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 20-year-old Alyson Harstad of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, September 10th at 11 AM at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0