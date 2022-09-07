Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes: 5 biggest changes in the Edgerunners update

Say what you want about Cyberpunk 2077’s dodgy launch, but almost two years down the road, the game is still going strong and getting people excited for new content, which is something not just any game can manage. During yesterday’s reveal stream, we got a look at the Cyberpunk DLC that’s coming soon, as well as the details surrounding the Cyberpunk 1.6 update which dropped last night.

Dubbed the Edgerunners update after the upcoming Netflix anime series, this adds a few highly requested features, along with a selection of new weapons, gigs, and minigames. This is confirmed to be the final update for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, so we’ll walk you through the biggest additions and changes.

Wardrobe - Cyberpunk 2077

One of the best parts of the Cyberpunk setting is all the weird and wonderful clothing options you have available. Whether you want to look cool in all-black, or light yourself up like a Christmas tree, you’ll be able to feel like you belong in the world with this style. Unfortunately, the best-looking clothing doesn’t always have the best stats, meaning you’ll often have to trade combat skill for style. However, this is no longer an issue with the new wardrobe feature, which lets you change your outfit while keeping your best armour stats.

New gigs - Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re ever looking to make a quick bundle of eddies, experience, or street cred then gigs are the best way to do that. You’ll now have three more options to choose from, with different these different jobs:

Concrete Cage Trap

Type – SOS: Merc Needed.

Location – Watson, Kabuki.

Fixer – Regina.

Desperate Measures

Type – Thievery.

Location – Santo Domingo, Arroyo.

Fixer – El Capitan.

Nasty Hangover

Type – Search and rescue.

Location – Santo Domingo, Arroyo.

Fixer – Rogue.

New weapons - Cyberpunk 2077

Ultimately, combat is the main language of this game, and your options have now been notably expanded with a total of eleven new weapons added in this update. First up are the six new guns:

Kappa (Smart Pistol).

(Smart Pistol). Senkoh LX (Tech Submachine Gun).

(Tech Submachine Gun). Hypercritical Iconic (Precision Rifle).

(Precision Rifle). VST-37 (Power Shotgun).

(Power Shotgun). MA70 HB (Power Light Machine Gun).

(Power Light Machine Gun). Kyubi (Power Assault Rifle).

But, if shooting up the place isn’t your style, here are five new melee weapons:

Neurotoxin Knife (+ Iconic variant Blue Fang).

(+ Iconic variant Blue Fang). Punknife (+ Iconic variant Headhunter).

(+ Iconic variant Headhunter). Claw (Axe).

(Axe). Razor (Machete).

(Machete). Cut-O-Matic (Chainsword).

Cross-progression - Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re someone who plays on the last-gen console, you may be annoyed to hear that all future content for the game is only coming to the current generation. However, if you own one of these machines, then you’ll now be able to transfer your save files over, as everything will be saved in the cloud to your in-game account. Now, as long as you use the same account, you’ll be able to transfer all your progress to a current-gen console.

Roach Race - Cyberpunk 2077

New activities and weapons are all well and good, but the real stars of the show have always been the arcade cabinets. There’s a new minigame available in these machines now called Roach Race. You can find these cabinets in Northside, Japantown, and The Glen apartments with the ability to earn special prizes, cash, and items.

You can check out the full Cyberpunk 2077 update patch notes on the official Cyberpunk website.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.