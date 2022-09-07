Fortnite v21.51 patch notes: Fire with Fire week

Sometimes the weeks between the major Fortnite updates can be a bit dull, but this week is an exception. As Shadow of Phantasm week ends, something a bit more explosive and chaotic is coming to town with Fire with Fire week. As you may have guessed, this involves setting a lot of things on fire and generally causing mayhem all over the island.

There are unvaulted weapons, items with boosted spawn rates, and a new set of challenges to complete. We’ll give you all the details so you know what to get excited about when the event starts later today.

If you need to catch up on the most recent big Fortnite patch, then have a look at our summary of Fortnite v21.50.

Fortnite Fire with Fire week unvaulted weapons

This event starts September 7 at 9am ET and will run until September 13 at 9am ET. During that time the Firefly Jars will have a very high spawn rate anywhere items are normally found. Along with this, you’ll be finding the Chug Cannon much more frequently, just so you have something to combat all the fires that will be thrown your way.

The main event is the two unvaulted weapons. First is the Primal Flame Bow, the first Bow weapon to be available in Fortnite for a good while, so you don’t want to miss the chance to play with this unique weapon. Second is the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun which, unsurprisingly, fires incendiary bullets at a target.

This week comes with a bunch of challenges that involve using these weapons and items in some way, although those challenges are yet to be revealed. They’ll likely earn you 12k XP for each challenge you complete, making them some easy experience if you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.