Nick Kyrgios had an embarrassing racket-breaking tantrum after U.S. Open loss

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
We’ve seen this before from Nick Kyrgios.

The tantrums, the losing his cool mid-match, the breaking of rackets and so on.

And while he’s gotten better with his game, reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2022, everyone saw Kyrgios lose his cool once again after losing a wild five-set match against Karen Khachanov.

He reached into his bag and smashed a pair of rackets, which was caught on video from the stands.

I get that he’s not happy about losing when he was so close to competing for a Grand Slam title. But this isn’t great.

Here’s what happened right after the match ended:

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

