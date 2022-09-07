On an already hot summer’s day, Flume brought the heat on Tuesday night at Red Rocks. A diverse lineup of experimental dance music and classic sing-alongs got the crowd going. With help from openers, singers and friends, they were able to mesmerize the soldout show at Red Rocks from start to finish. Dubbed “The Palaces Tour,” Flume opened every door to his palace for fans to take in. The open door of experimental electronic music lead fans down memory lane with “You and Me” and “Never Be Like You” while other hallways took fans to new heights with gems like “High Building” featuring Oklou and “Sirens” featuring Caroline Polachek.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO