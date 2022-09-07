Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New pickleball courts pop up in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health co-respondersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may renovate restrooms for homelessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
303magazine.com
Meet Denver’s New Mindful Streetwear Brand, Simple Is Dope
Simple is Dope, Denver’s newest online streetwear brand, was born out of a mission to celebrate simplicity and promote a peaceful life. The brand launched this summer with its SS22 collection and has plans to release new merchandise for the upcoming fall season. Their minimalist and neutral designs offer a relaxed and earthy version of streetwear apparel.
303magazine.com
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
Frontier to fly 100 grandmas and grandpas for free
DENVER — Frontier Airlines will give away flight vouchers to 100 lucky grandmas and grandpas this autumn. The Denver-based airline announced on Friday the "Grandmas Fly Free" promotion, which will award $250 flight vouchers to randomly selected grandparents. "As we approach Grandparent’s Day this Sunday, Frontier wants to remind...
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
303magazine.com
Olde Town Arvada Has a New Fine Dining Spot That Features a Unique Handmade Touch
After Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr found companionship behind the line at Z Cuisine, the two reconnected years later to build a restaurant from the ground up with nothing but their four hands. This quaint but elegant spot in Olde Town Arvada is now coined Stone Cellar Bistro and has become the homestead for fresh foods and relaxing ambiance.
303magazine.com
Review — Flume Brought the Heat to Red Rocks Amphitheatre
On an already hot summer’s day, Flume brought the heat on Tuesday night at Red Rocks. A diverse lineup of experimental dance music and classic sing-alongs got the crowd going. With help from openers, singers and friends, they were able to mesmerize the soldout show at Red Rocks from start to finish. Dubbed “The Palaces Tour,” Flume opened every door to his palace for fans to take in. The open door of experimental electronic music lead fans down memory lane with “You and Me” and “Never Be Like You” while other hallways took fans to new heights with gems like “High Building” featuring Oklou and “Sirens” featuring Caroline Polachek.
5280.com
Dining at Noisette Is Like Visiting Your Chic French Grandmother’s House
Lillian and Tim Lu are masters of French cooking and baking techniques, which demand total precision to produce simple yet elegant dishes. And, when it came time to build out their new LoHi restaurant and bakery, Noisette, they applied that same level of care and attention to detail to the eatery’s design.
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
303magazine.com
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In And Around Denver This Month
Cost: $10-40 The Lowdown: Back for its 13th year, Steamboat Oktoberwest transforms downtown Steamboat Springs into the ultimate craft beer celebration. Check out the Friday Night Beer Stroll on September 9 from 3-7 PM for a tour to sample draft beers at local restaurants, followed by Saturday’s main Oktoberfest events featuring over 30 brewers. More information can be found here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Right Cream’s Walk-Up Window is Getting a Standalone Sister Store
David Right and Josh Siegel will soon sell their creamy tinctures from a Tennyson St. location
303magazine.com
Preview — 4 Things That Make High Ground Your One-Stop Shop for Colorado’s Creative Culture
As Denver transforms into an epicenter of music culture in America, it’s no surprise that more and more music festivals are popping up every year. The High Ground Music and Arts Festival, which made its debut last year at Levitt Pavilion, stands out as a new fan favorite — and for good reason. High Ground strives to represent Denver’s creative culture and the natural magic of Colorado’s wilderness spirit. Last year, High Ground was named “Best New Music Festival” by Westword Magazine. According to Noah Samuel Levinson, the brainchild and director of High Ground, this year’s festival will be even better.
travellemming.com
56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)
Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
New pickleball courts pop up in Highlands Ranch
The six outdoor courts at the Westridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch.Highlands Ranch Community Association. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Westridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch opened six outdoor pickleball courts on Aug. 20.
Woman pleads for return of engagement ring
A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away.
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
Comments / 0