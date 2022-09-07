Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
5 Battleground House Races Now Favor Democrats with Mere Weeks Until Midterms: Cook Political Report
Democrats are now favored in five key House races with only two months until the midterms. On Thursday, The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter — a nonpartisan newsletter that tracks elections and predicts how they will swing — changed its forecast for House races in battleground states including Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, New York and Virginia.
Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'
Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
AOL Corp
Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.
Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and, with it, the ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of his remaining political agenda. Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will flip at least the House in November.
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge removes Trump supporter from elected office for Jan. 6 participation
A New Mexico judge ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who trespassed at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached on Jan. 6, 2021, to be removed from office this week. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’...
33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says
A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
Senators Who Have Had Strokes Say John Fetterman Can Do The Job
Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) rejected insinuations from GOP rival Mehmet Oz that Fetterman is not healthy enough for a Senate seat.
Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol
Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol. In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of...
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
‘They’ll probably learn to regret that’: Can Biden and House GOP get along in ‘23?
The House GOP complains of a terrible relationship with a president who touts his bipartisan dealmaking laurels, spelling trouble if Republicans take the chamber next year.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
House Republicans ‘gravely concerned’ about Biden’s use of Marines in speech
House Republicans told the Department of Defense that they are “gravely concerned” about President Biden using Marines as “political props” during his Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers said it appeared that the Marines “participated in a...
Inside Nova
Contenders grapple with host of issues in Arlington School Board debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
Democrats weigh same-sex marriage vote in pre-election sprint
And that's just one of the five big questions for the fall congressional session.
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Midterms Forecast for House and Senate With Two Months to Go
A divided Congress looks increasingly likely as Democrats and Republicans enter the final phase of the 2022 campaign.
Fetterman's health puts candidates in tough spot as Pennsylvania Senate race heats up
Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate struggles through some sentences and dodges questions from reporters.
