Vienna, VA

Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
ARIZONA STATE
Vienna, VA
Government
CBS News

33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says

A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Inside Nova

Contenders grapple with host of issues in Arlington School Board debate

COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
ALASKA STATE

