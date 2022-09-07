ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWQC

Big changes arriving this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Looks like a beautiful Friday evening for football with temperatures in the 70s, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows near 60. Saturday afternoon looks warm and. dry until later in the afternoon when a...
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
WQAD

Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
WQAD

The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football

MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
97X

Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies

If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
KCCI.com

Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall

Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Craft Breweries welcoming changes from new state law

The Iowa Brewers Guild says new legislation that passed in the Iowa 2022 legislative session is bringing positive changes to the local industry. Changes include a reduction in licensing fees, easing restrictions on Iowa breweries to allow them more flexibility in the types and strengths of beers they can brew, and allowing native breweries the option to serve spirits in their taprooms under a new, consolidated license.
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
ourquadcities.com

Historic QC home with dark past back on market

After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
