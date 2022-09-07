Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Big changes arriving this weekend
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Looks like a beautiful Friday evening for football with temperatures in the 70s, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows near 60. Saturday afternoon looks warm and. dry until later in the afternoon when a...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WQAD
The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football
MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
WQAD
3 to know | Quad Cities headlines Sept. 9th, 2022
The Queen has died, Petition to save Walcott Elementary School, New COVID-19 boosters available at Rock Island Co. Health Department.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies
If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
KCCI.com
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Craft Breweries welcoming changes from new state law
The Iowa Brewers Guild says new legislation that passed in the Iowa 2022 legislative session is bringing positive changes to the local industry. Changes include a reduction in licensing fees, easing restrictions on Iowa breweries to allow them more flexibility in the types and strengths of beers they can brew, and allowing native breweries the option to serve spirits in their taprooms under a new, consolidated license.
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
More Than a Dozen New Madrid Quakes Past Few Days, Some Felt
It's no reason for alarm, but there has been a sudden uptick in quakes along the New Madrid Fault this week with several over the past few days that were felt. The USGS Earthquake map shows 13 measurable earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone since September 2, 2022. These quakes included eight above 2 in magnitude.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
Comments / 0