Genshin Impact may get its own Gwent-like in-game TCG

A Gwent-like trading card game for Genshin Impact may be on the developer’s update schedule for 2022: data miners who have access to the beta phase of game version 3.1 discovered hints of its introduction as a playable feature.

According to the data miners, the found texts indicate that you can challenge characters to duels at the Cat’s Tail, a tavern located in Mondstadt known for employing playable character Diona as a barkeeper, via an invitation board. In addition to building your own decks, there seems to be the possibility to customize your own card backs. Characters all around the world of Teyvat will be up for playing against you.

If that sounds like The Witcher 3 and Gwent to you, then that’s probably exactly the inspiration for the feature. Playable inside the roleplaying game, the TCG became so popular that CD Projekt Red released a standalone version of it.

Genius Invokation in Genshin Impact

The name of Genshin Impact’s in-game trading card game is Genius Invokation – a title that may sound familiar to you. Several characters have already made references to the existence of this game in the world of Teyvat in dialogue, so it’s well established at this point.

In Inazuma, for example, both Kamisato Ayato and Arataki Itto are known as big fans of the TCG who like to compete against each other.

In the capital of Sumeru, the most recent region to appear in Genshin Impact, there are a few more references to Genius Invokation at Café Puspa, among other places. Two messages on the message board mention the game – among them is even a notice from a card players’ club, which is looking for new members to discuss deck building and playing techniques. Since the game was invented at the Academy of Sumeru City, it stands to reason that Genius Invokation will become playable as part of the new region over the coming months.

However, this doesn’t mean that the trading card game will appear immediately with update 3.1 – the discovered texts could just be hints of work that is already being done for a version that lies further in the future. At least, the three characters that will come into the game with 3.1 are already officially confirmed: Cyno, Nilou and Candace are waiting in the wings for their debuts.

No matter when the feature is coming out, fans are already looking forward to the many fun interactions that matches in Genius Invokation may unlock with their favorite characters.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.