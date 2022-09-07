As Denver transforms into an epicenter of music culture in America, it’s no surprise that more and more music festivals are popping up every year. The High Ground Music and Arts Festival, which made its debut last year at Levitt Pavilion, stands out as a new fan favorite — and for good reason. High Ground strives to represent Denver’s creative culture and the natural magic of Colorado’s wilderness spirit. Last year, High Ground was named “Best New Music Festival” by Westword Magazine. According to Noah Samuel Levinson, the brainchild and director of High Ground, this year’s festival will be even better.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO