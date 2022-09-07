Read full article on original website
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
303magazine.com
Alpine Modern Opens Second Location on 29th Street in Boulder
With the vast array of coffee establishments around Boulder, it’s possible to try something new each time you head into town. While there are the classic spots on Pearl Street, one shop is nestled between the mountains, camouflaging with the surrounding homes. Here lies an old stone cottage, previously used for several different community hubs. Now, this building hosts Alpine Modern, a coffee shop that sells drinks, small bites and merchandise.
lifeoncaphill.com
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery celebrates one year in its new location
In August, Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery celebrated the one-year anniversary of re-opening in its new location at 600 S. Holly St. in Denver’s Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood. The Jewish deli had a 35-year history serving the community when it closed its Cherry Creek North location in October 2020....
washparkprofile.com
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
washparkprofile.com
The Saucy Noodle Ristorante closes after nearly six decades
The Saucy Noodle Ristorante — a Denver restaurant known for its slogan, “If you don’t like garlic… go home!” — closed in August. The Saucy Noodle operated at its 727 S. University Blvd. location for nearly six decades. According to a message on the...
303magazine.com
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In And Around Denver This Month
Cost: $10-40 The Lowdown: Back for its 13th year, Steamboat Oktoberwest transforms downtown Steamboat Springs into the ultimate craft beer celebration. Check out the Friday Night Beer Stroll on September 9 from 3-7 PM for a tour to sample draft beers at local restaurants, followed by Saturday’s main Oktoberfest events featuring over 30 brewers. More information can be found here.
travellemming.com
56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)
Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
303magazine.com
Preview — 4 Things That Make High Ground Your One-Stop Shop for Colorado’s Creative Culture
As Denver transforms into an epicenter of music culture in America, it’s no surprise that more and more music festivals are popping up every year. The High Ground Music and Arts Festival, which made its debut last year at Levitt Pavilion, stands out as a new fan favorite — and for good reason. High Ground strives to represent Denver’s creative culture and the natural magic of Colorado’s wilderness spirit. Last year, High Ground was named “Best New Music Festival” by Westword Magazine. According to Noah Samuel Levinson, the brainchild and director of High Ground, this year’s festival will be even better.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
303magazine.com
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
denverite.com
A Capitol Hill church wants to become a developer — and build homes on its parking lot
The lots next to the historic First Baptist Church of Denver have served many functions. For years, apartment buildings stood there. Then in the early ’60s, the church tore down the apartments to make way for parking. In 2020, the parking lot served as the pilot Safe Outdoors Site, sanctioned camping spots for unhoused residents.
This Is Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
KKTV
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:. “ATTN: CUSTOMERS. PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING...
auroratv.org
Aurora Now September 7, 2022
The Aurora Mobile Response Team is turning one. We have an update on the success of the program and how it’s helping free up police to fight crime. Also on this show, a unique mini food hall has opened its doors in Aurora. The Parkside Eatery, at the Parkside @ City Center, is ready to take your order; a look back at the unusual history of Stanley Marketplace; and a return of the popular, “Park Lights and Movie Nights,” program. Those stories, and much more, this week on AuroraNow.
303magazine.com
Meet Denver’s New Mindful Streetwear Brand, Simple Is Dope
Simple is Dope, Denver’s newest online streetwear brand, was born out of a mission to celebrate simplicity and promote a peaceful life. The brand launched this summer with its SS22 collection and has plans to release new merchandise for the upcoming fall season. Their minimalist and neutral designs offer a relaxed and earthy version of streetwear apparel.
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
denverite.com
Denver wants to pour millions into the South Platte River Trail. Here’s where it could make your run or ride better
The backbone of the Denver metro’s regional trail network will get tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs and upgrades over the next eight years. More than a half-dozen separate projects will result in a nearly completely rebuilt South Platte River Trail from “top to bottom” in Denver by 2030, said Cinceré Eades, resiliency and regional trails program supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.
