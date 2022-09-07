ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Boston Stoker Coffee Company to celebrate 49 years with ‘biggest sale of year’

Boston Stoker Coffee Company is celebrating their 49th Anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with giveaways and their biggest sale of the year. “We are so excited to celebrate 49 years in business” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. said, “It is because of everyone’s continued support we are able to stick around for so many years, and many more to come!”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Scream Park opens with all new compound

A haunted attraction known for its hillbilly clown and chasing guests with ATVs is celebrating 20 years in Dayton with a brand new compound. Dayton Scream Park, at 5117 Valley Pike, kicks off the season Friday, Sept. 9, with all new scenes, props, monsters and more. “When we first started...
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022

Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area

Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around Ohio September 9-11

OHIO — This weekend is all about celebrations, for grandparents, to chalk art, and even honey. Here is a look at what is happening September 9-11 Toledo. Events desired to be included in future events lists can be emailed to Brionna.Rivers@charter.com.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Oregon District hosts "Taste of the Oregon" on September 17

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 p.m., Taste of the Oregon is back, where you can eat and drink your way through the Oregon District. The Taste of the Oregon includes snack portions from the district's eclectic kitchens, as well as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where you can purchase to-go drinks from your favorite drink-serving establishments to enjoy while walking the pedestrian area.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

9/11 anniversary: Local events planned in remembrance

Multiple events will be held in the area through the weekend in memory of those killed and wounded in the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives as planes crashed into New York City, Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania near Shanksville.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Children’s ranked #1 by Forbes list of Best Employers

The award recognizes employers who prioritize employment topics like safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Dayton Children’s was one of only 16 hospitals and health care facilities in Ohio to be recognized on the top 100 list of employers throughout the state.
DAYTON, OH

