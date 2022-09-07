Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
dayton.com
Boston Stoker Coffee Company to celebrate 49 years with ‘biggest sale of year’
Boston Stoker Coffee Company is celebrating their 49th Anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with giveaways and their biggest sale of the year. “We are so excited to celebrate 49 years in business” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. said, “It is because of everyone’s continued support we are able to stick around for so many years, and many more to come!”
dayton.com
Dayton Scream Park opens with all new compound
A haunted attraction known for its hillbilly clown and chasing guests with ATVs is celebrating 20 years in Dayton with a brand new compound. Dayton Scream Park, at 5117 Valley Pike, kicks off the season Friday, Sept. 9, with all new scenes, props, monsters and more. “When we first started...
dayton.com
New sports bar to open in former location of Fountain on Main in Springfield
A new family-friendly sports bar is opening in the former space of The Fountain on Main in Springfield. Sandy Hamilton and her husband, Mark, who previously owned The Ole Brick Tavern on Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield for nearly eight years, are aiming to open The Bullpen Sports Bar on Oct. 1.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
dayton.com
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area
Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around Ohio September 9-11
OHIO — This weekend is all about celebrations, for grandparents, to chalk art, and even honey. Here is a look at what is happening September 9-11 Toledo. Events desired to be included in future events lists can be emailed to Brionna.Rivers@charter.com.
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosts "Taste of the Oregon" on September 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 p.m., Taste of the Oregon is back, where you can eat and drink your way through the Oregon District. The Taste of the Oregon includes snack portions from the district's eclectic kitchens, as well as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where you can purchase to-go drinks from your favorite drink-serving establishments to enjoy while walking the pedestrian area.
dayton.com
9/11 anniversary: Local events planned in remembrance
Multiple events will be held in the area through the weekend in memory of those killed and wounded in the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives as planes crashed into New York City, Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania near Shanksville.
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Kings Island is celebrating Pride night Friday. Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race will headline the night with local co-hosts. The cast will take the stage at Festhaus at 8 p.m....
Westwood community meets to create neighborhood safety plan
Around two dozen Westwood neighbors, leaders and business owners met at the Dayton Metro Library on Abbey Avenue to voice their concerns.
dayton.com
The Pub at The Greene adds mourning space for Queen Elizabeth II
The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. Guests are invited to pay their respects in person or add flowers and notes in memoriam, according to a release from The Pub at 39 Greene Blvd.
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
dayton.com
Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival
Archer’s Tavern, an American-style restaurant and bar with two locations in the Dayton area, is bringing home not one but three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant took an 11-person team to Buffalo to see how their sauces stacked...
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Crews are on scene of a fire at a small business in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were dispatched on the report of a fire Wednesday night at a business in the 3600 block of Germantown Street in Dayton. The report of a working structure fire at the G&G Carryout, 3620 Germantown St., came to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch about 8:30 p.m. We’re...
Dayton Children’s ranked #1 by Forbes list of Best Employers
The award recognizes employers who prioritize employment topics like safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Dayton Children’s was one of only 16 hospitals and health care facilities in Ohio to be recognized on the top 100 list of employers throughout the state.
