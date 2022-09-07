ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 2

wcluradio.com

WCLU News announces election coverage plans

The following is a Note from Our Newsroom and News Director Brennan D. Crain. The general election is fewer than two months away, and plans are underway at WCLU News to help you become a more-informed voter. We’re happy to reveal this autumn’s election coverage plan. Folks are...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Canada, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Glasgow, KY
Glasgow, KY
Government
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Submit Questions for the 2022 Election Forum!

The first forum will include candidates for Barren County judge/executive, jailer, sheriff and county attorney. The second forum will include Glasgow mayoral candidates and a Glasgow Council meet-and-greet to follow. Additional events for Barren County magistrate and Cave City races are being planned.
GLASGOW, KY
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Kelly Craft
Person
Donald Trump
WLKY.com

Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County

NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady

The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt

(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Post 3 troopers honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony

LEXINGTON — Five troopers and officers from Kentucky State Police Post 3 were recognized Thursday evening during the annual Sworn Awards Ceremony. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) holds its annual sworn awards ceremony to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Melissa Fay Collins

Melissa Fay Collins of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Marvin Green and Myrtle Barnes Alexander, was born on November 24, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky and departed this life on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Jane Todd Crawford Hospital. She was 54 years, nine months, and nine days of age.
GREENSBURG, KY

