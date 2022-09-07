Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
wcluradio.com
WCLU News announces election coverage plans
The following is a Note from Our Newsroom and News Director Brennan D. Crain. The general election is fewer than two months away, and plans are underway at WCLU News to help you become a more-informed voter. We’re happy to reveal this autumn’s election coverage plan. Folks are...
Wave 3
Paul vs Booker: Where Kentucky’s senate candidates stand two months before election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul released his first campaign ad of 2022 Thursday. In it, Paul touted $5.7 million that he said he’s returned to taxpayers from his senate budget. It’s something he’s proud of. “If every other congressman and senator were doing that,” said...
'Yes' or 'No': Leaders encourage Kentuckians to vote on constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This November, Kentuckians will have more to vote on than just their chosen political candidates. A constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot, asking voters to decide if text should be added to the state constitution that would eliminate abortion. Friday, one lawmaker and pro-choice...
WUKY
FEMA claim approvals in eastern Kentucky increase following criticism out of Frankfort and Washington
In the aftermath of the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky, Beshear and others have been vocal about their concerns when it comes to denied FEMA claims for individual assistance. "We're now up to 52% of all applications that have been made having been approved for at least some level of...
Daily Beast
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
foxlexington.com
Former US Secret Service agent recalls time protecting Queen Elizabeth II during visits to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II touched the lives of so many, including some in Kentucky. During her lifetime, the queen made five visits to the Commonwealth (1984, 1986, 1989, 1991, and 2007). One of the people who the queen...
wcluradio.com
Submit Questions for the 2022 Election Forum!
The first forum will include candidates for Barren County judge/executive, jailer, sheriff and county attorney. The second forum will include Glasgow mayoral candidates and a Glasgow Council meet-and-greet to follow. Additional events for Barren County magistrate and Cave City races are being planned.
WLKY.com
Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
clayconews.com
Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County
NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
middlesboronews.com
Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady
The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt
(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
wcluradio.com
Post 3 troopers honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony
LEXINGTON — Five troopers and officers from Kentucky State Police Post 3 were recognized Thursday evening during the annual Sworn Awards Ceremony. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) holds its annual sworn awards ceremony to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
wnky.com
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At The Capitol on Sept. 10, a free to the public documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. about south central Kentucky’s connection to the practice of lynching. Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville, collaborated with Western Kentucky University’s PBS and...
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
wcluradio.com
Melissa Fay Collins
Melissa Fay Collins of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Marvin Green and Myrtle Barnes Alexander, was born on November 24, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky and departed this life on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Jane Todd Crawford Hospital. She was 54 years, nine months, and nine days of age.
