(Royal, IA) — A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck last Friday to arrest him on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home. Steinbeck was treated at a local hospital, then held in the Clay County Jail until his transfer into federal custody Tuesday.

ROYAL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO