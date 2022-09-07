Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Arrest made after armed standoff
A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 9-8-22
A deputy responded to a report of an injured dog in the ditch in Minneota Township. The deputy determined who the owner was and drove the dog to that person, at which point it was then brought to a vet clinic. A deputy issued tickets for free ice cream cones...
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
Southern Minnesota News
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake
A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah, in Murray County on Thursday, Sept 8, 2022. Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Sibley man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Tanner Joseph Barrie stemmed from a 911 call from a woman reporting Barrie, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her about 6:55 a.m. that day inside his house at 730 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for OWI after crash
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Eduardo Alonzo Alverado Ayala stemmed from a report of his 2001...
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
Royal Man Turned Over To Feds On Drug Charge
(Royal, IA) — A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck last Friday to arrest him on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home. Steinbeck was treated at a local hospital, then held in the Clay County Jail until his transfer into federal custody Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man charged for meth and pot
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in Sibley on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa man involved in standoff with authorities now in federal custody
A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. Late Friday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck, who was wanted on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
Clay County, Iowa, deputies use gas to arrest wanted Siouxland man
A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after Deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Dies When Truck Rear-Ends Tractor On Highway 60
Ashton, Iowa– A Sheldon man has died in the aftermath of an accident near Ashton on Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load. They tell us that 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was also northbound on 60, in front of the semi on a Silver King farm tractor.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Faces Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after a recent arrest. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger was arrested early on Saturday by Sheldon Police. During a search...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man dies in traffic accident
A traffic accident on Highway 62 and County Road 5, west of Windom, claimed the life of a 54-year-old Windom man on Monday. The mishap involved a Ford driven by Scott Runck of Avoca and a Pontiac, driven by a 15-year-old from the Windom area. A passenger in one of...
nwestiowa.com
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man cited for taking pair of boots
ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Hull man was cited about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Jesse Thomas Van Leeuwen stemmed from him allegedly taking boots from the Bomgaars in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. A Bomgaars employee observed...
myklgr.com
Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
