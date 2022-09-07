Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Ask A Trooper: Law got its name from a tragedy
Answer: The law got its name from a tragedy. Trooper Ted Foss was conducting a traffic stop Aug. 30, 2000, on the shoulder of Interstate 90 when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle. He left behind his wife, Andrea, and two kids. Emergency responders working on the...
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Don’t contribute to — or end up as — a statistic
Think school bus stop-arm violations aren’t that big of a deal?. Statistically, school buses are the safest way to transport school children. Yet every year, far too many injuries and fatalities occur outside of or near a school bus because a motorist has failed to obey the stop-arm signal.
