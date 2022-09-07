ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested

Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck

A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Logan grand jury indicts Lewisburg man accused of killing son

A Logan County grand jury has indicted the Lewisburg man accused of fatally shooting his son last month. The grand jury indicted 61-year old Darrell Evans for murder (domestic violence). Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined Darrell Evans had been in a verbal altercation with 37-year old Richard...
LEWISBURG, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges

An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop for a seat belt violation on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 18-year-old Letrevion Washington for not wearing a seatbelt and he was not able to show a driver’s license or proof of insurance during the stop.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire

Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Princeton woman charged with identity theft

A Princeton woman was charged with identity theft and arrested on Monday morning. Princeton police observed a female who had active warrants in the parking lot of a grocery store. Officers said 29-year old Danielle L. Sherrill reportedly gave them a different name and date of birth. A records check...
PRINCETON, KY
whopam.com

Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case

There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
FAIRVIEW, TN

