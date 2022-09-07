ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longs, SC

wfxb.com

Crash Shuts Down Traffic on Highway 501 in Conway

Last night an 18 wheeler hauling propane overturned causing closure of all lanes in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road. Horry Electric Cooperative crews disconnected a nearby circuit for nearly an hour as a precaution while crews came together to get the tractor-trailer upright. There were no leaks reported and the power was restored late last night.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lanes on Highway 905 & Old Reaves Ferry Road closed due to crash: HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews ask that drivers avoid Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road in Conway, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash. Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said they...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police close all lanes of traffic due to Highway 501 collision

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police officers have closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 501 due to a collision Wednesday night, according to police. Officers and Conway Fire Department are on the scene of a collision on Highway 501 between El Bethel and Four Mile Roads, according to the Conway police department. All lanes […]
WMBF

Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday. Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building. According to CFD, no injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted. This is a...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Vehicle, boat recovered during Horry County Dive Team training

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue said they located a vehicle and boat while conducting Dive Team training at the Peachtree Landing. Fire crews were conducting the training around 11:31 a.m. when the vehicle and boat were located. The vehicle was unoccupied and towed from the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police say missing child found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police say a child missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Previous: Myrtle Beach police are searching for a child who was last seen near an Ocean Boulevard hotel. The child was last seen near the Days Inn at 8th Avenue South in a black bathing suit […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway police investigating armed robbery, searching for persons of interest

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to an armed robbery. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Friday in the area of Technology Boulevard. The department also released surveillance photos appearing to show those of interest. Anyone...
wpde.com

3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
FLORENCE, SC

