This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. James
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
Driver killed in Horry County crash after hitting ditch, utility pole: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Details have been released following a deadly crash on Wednesday, at 7:20 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch, striking a utility pole.
wfxb.com
Crash Shuts Down Traffic on Highway 501 in Conway
Last night an 18 wheeler hauling propane overturned causing closure of all lanes in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road. Horry Electric Cooperative crews disconnected a nearby circuit for nearly an hour as a precaution while crews came together to get the tractor-trailer upright. There were no leaks reported and the power was restored late last night.
3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
wpde.com
Lanes on Highway 905 & Old Reaves Ferry Road closed due to crash: HCFR
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews ask that drivers avoid Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road in Conway, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash. Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said they...
Conway police close all lanes of traffic due to Highway 501 collision
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police officers have closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 501 due to a collision Wednesday night, according to police. Officers and Conway Fire Department are on the scene of a collision on Highway 501 between El Bethel and Four Mile Roads, according to the Conway police department. All lanes […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking at capacity, county issues advisory
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at capacity, according to an advisory sent out Friday. Horry County officials said the announcement comes amid “increased weekend travel demand” at the airport. Directional signage for overflow parking can be seen throughout the airport roadway loop.
Warrants: Drunk dad allowed 11-year-old son to operate jet ski in deadly crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dad has been charged after he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and let his 11-year-old son operate a jet ski on the Intracoastal Waterway in July, which resulted in the 11-year-old’s death. Raymond Jay Hillman, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with unlawful […]
WMBF
Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday. Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building. According to CFD, no injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted. This is a...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
wpde.com
Vehicle, boat recovered during Horry County Dive Team training
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue said they located a vehicle and boat while conducting Dive Team training at the Peachtree Landing. Fire crews were conducting the training around 11:31 a.m. when the vehicle and boat were located. The vehicle was unoccupied and towed from the...
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
Parking advisory issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport, travelers urged to arrive early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport. Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop. Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options […]
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase that ended in crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect shot at police during a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zhimarius Wanya Baker, 22, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, […]
Myrtle Beach police say missing child found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police say a child missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Previous: Myrtle Beach police are searching for a child who was last seen near an Ocean Boulevard hotel. The child was last seen near the Days Inn at 8th Avenue South in a black bathing suit […]
wpde.com
Phones fried after evening lightning strike at Myrtle Beach City Hall, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Hall was struck by lightning during the strong storms that came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. City officials said no one was hurt, however, the building did sustain some damage. Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. responded as staff began to smell...
WMBF
Conway police investigating armed robbery, searching for persons of interest
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to an armed robbery. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Friday in the area of Technology Boulevard. The department also released surveillance photos appearing to show those of interest. Anyone...
wpde.com
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
WMBF
Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police search for missing child, last seen near Ocean Boulevard hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a child last seen around a Days Inn at 8th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit top and pink bathing suit bottoms. She may also be wearing an oversized t-shirt. Anyone with information...
