CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
insideevs.com
Jeep Reveals Three New Electric SUVs Coming To Market By 2024
Jeep has revealed its three-prong approach to being an EV SUV leader, with a trio of quite different electric models that will all debut by 2024. They are the Jeep Avenger, a small but rugged crossover designed for Europe, the Recon, which is a rugged more off-road oriented model with global ambitions and finally the Wagoneer S, which will be a more grown up and luxurious offering that won’t actually be related to the current Wagoneer ICE model.
insideevs.com
Hot Quad-Motor BMW iX3M And iX4M Electric SUVs May Be In Development
BMW has already put an M badge on an electric vehicle, first on the i4, then on the iX, but neither is actually what in the industry has come to be known as “a full M car.” Both those vehicles are certainly really quick and sporty to drive, but we have yet to actually see a proper Motorsport-badged EV, and the first ones may be the iX3 M and iX4 M that we are pretty sure BMW is working on right now.
torquenews.com
Pricing Revealed for 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Lineup (with Full Comparison Video)
2023 Toyota GR Corolla released. Find out how much you will be paying. Toyota released final pricing figures this morning for its popular GR Corolla lineup. And I find it all interesting. Very interesting. 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Trim Levels. People looking for a 2023 GR Corolla can choose from...
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars
DodgeDodge has revived a historic name to adorn these very green special edition models.
insideevs.com
Tesla Crashes At 100 MPH At Salt Flats: Family Of Five Survives
Several media outlets are reporting about a recent Tesla crash that occurred at the Bonneville Salt Flats, an area in Utah that's popular for putting cars through the paces in what seems like a relatively safe environment. Think again. Sadly, the family hit a berm while traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. However, fortunately, they all came out of the wreck without any life-threatening injuries.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
CNET
2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive Review: Slick With a Stick
When the fifth-generation Toyota Supra debuted, it came with a standard automatic transmission, and it wasn't clear at the time that a manual option would ever make an appearance. But now, a few years later, the manual Supra is here, and it's good -- but it doesn't fundamentally change anything. That may not sound like great news to some of you, but trust me, that's how it should be.
torquenews.com
Toyota's 2023 GR Supra Is Now Available With a Stick Shift Manual Transmission
The long-awaited arrival of the stick shift Toyota Supra is now here. Toyota announced today that the 2023 GR Supra available with its manual stick-shifted transmission is now ready for purchase. The manual is available on the GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the A91-MT Edition. The starting price of a GR Supra MT is about $54,000, and the top trims top out around $65K. These prices are before added dealer fees and markups.
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
insideevs.com
The UltraTrek King E-Cheetah Is A Bonkers E-Bike With 18,000 Watts Of Power
I’m sure a lot of you would agree that electric bike performance is sort of getting out of hand. These days, we’re seeing electric bicycles capable of achieving speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and with thousands of watts of output. While at first, I was skeptical about the rules and regulations surrounding electric bicycles, now I’m perfectly onboard, as putting a kid on an e-bike like the one we’re about to talk about is a surefire recipe for disaster.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda Sports Car Spied, Looks Like a Baby NSX
• This Honda-badged sports car was spied. • Proportions suggest a mid-mounted engine (or electric motor). • Could it be a smaller successor to the Acura NSX?. A new father's bleary-eyed late-night run for baby supplies suddenly becomes more interesting when something catches his eye in the lighted window of a darkened office park. He swings into the lot for a closer look and discovers this: a Honda-badged sports car that looks like a shrunken Acura NSX. But what is it?
6 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Jeep Wrangler
Here are six reasons why rugged SUV shoppers should consider buying the 2023 Mazda CX-50 instead of the Jeep Wrangler. The post 6 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Jeep Wrangler appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The New Honda Transalp 750 ADV
After what seems like an eternity of rumors, the much-awaited Honda Transalp 750 has been spotted doing rounds in the Swiss Alps during a promotional video shoot. The spy shots reveal a production-ready motorcycle and come just after the company filed a trademark for the XL750 Transalp name in Japan—all hinting at an imminent unveiling.
insideevs.com
Rymic’s New Infinity 3 Wants To Make E-Mobility Available To The Masses
Rymic, an electric bike company with headquarters in the U.K. and Hong Kong, set out to develop a commuter bike that was inexpensive, sustainable, and fun to ride. With the Infinity 3, a brand-new electric bike that is not only stylish but also dependable and affordable, it was able to do exactly that.
Mullen Automotive Takes Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors, Marking Its First EV Acquisition
Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc. The purchase price is $148.2 million in cash and stock for a 60% controlling interest, giving Mullen the majority ownership of Bollinger Motors. The acquisition is MULN's first EV acquisition, propelling it into the...
insideevs.com
Hyundai Kona EV Catches Fire In Underground Parking Lot In Quebec
Hyundai recalled some 77,000 Kona EVs in 2020 due to the risk of them bursting into flames from possibly defective battery packs and even though it supposedly fixed all vehicles that potentially had problems, the fires didn’t completely go away. Now another electric Kona caught fire while it was parked in an underground parking lot in Quebec City, Canada.
insideevs.com
Electric Semis, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Top EV News Sep 9, 2022
This week, we have news on upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Our Top EV News for the week of Sep 9, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio: John is the COO...
