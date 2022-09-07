BMW has already put an M badge on an electric vehicle, first on the i4, then on the iX, but neither is actually what in the industry has come to be known as “a full M car.” Both those vehicles are certainly really quick and sporty to drive, but we have yet to actually see a proper Motorsport-badged EV, and the first ones may be the iX3 M and iX4 M that we are pretty sure BMW is working on right now.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO