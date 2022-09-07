ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Football vs. Arkansas State: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes on Arkansas State University Saturday in The Shoe. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day came out last Saturday and took care of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10. The game was sloppy at times, and the offense was a bit stagnant through three quarters. But in the end, the running game and defense took control for a two-score victory over a top-five opponent.
247Sports

Urban Meyer: Ohio State 'needed' hard-fought victory against Notre Dame

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame football in Week 1, though the game wasn't the blowout many expected it to be. The Buckeyes, three-score favorites anteing the matchup, trailed late into the third quarter before pulling away in a 21-10 victory against the Irish. While it left some concerned as the Buckeyes needed all four quarters to win the game, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says the hard-fought victory will benefit the Buckeyes in the grand scheme.
