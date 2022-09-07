Read full article on original website
What Ohio State Reportedly Told Bronny James On Official Visit
Four-star recruit Bronny James was in Columbus over the weekend to watch Ohio State host Notre Dame in its season opener. Of course, that sparked a lot of discussions about the Sierra Canyon product's recruitment. James, a Cleveland native and the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a "standing...
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Ohio State Football vs. Arkansas State: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes on Arkansas State University Saturday in The Shoe. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day came out last Saturday and took care of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10. The game was sloppy at times, and the offense was a bit stagnant through three quarters. But in the end, the running game and defense took control for a two-score victory over a top-five opponent.
Ohio State basketball loses one recruit, reaffirms offer to Bronny James
In a week that has been all about Ohio State football, the basketball team had some big things happening as well. Some of the news positive, some not so much. Let’s start with the negative first. The No. 2 player in Ohio, George Washington III, decommitted from the Buckeyes...
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Urban Meyer: Ohio State 'needed' hard-fought victory against Notre Dame
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame football in Week 1, though the game wasn't the blowout many expected it to be. The Buckeyes, three-score favorites anteing the matchup, trailed late into the third quarter before pulling away in a 21-10 victory against the Irish. While it left some concerned as the Buckeyes needed all four quarters to win the game, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says the hard-fought victory will benefit the Buckeyes in the grand scheme.
Bronny James posts photos with Ohio State gear after visiting Columbus
The son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future.
WATCH: Ryan Day provides final updates before Buckeyes battle Arkansas State
COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for a press conference Thursday afternoon as the Buckeyes finalize prep for the Week Two tuneup game against Arkansas State. Day is expected to speak about the game Ohio State won against Notre Dame and how the...
Where Ohio State would have been in proposed 12-team playoff model if in place since 2014
College football is back, and with it, we’re able to turn on some high-definition video of YOUR Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are looking to make another run at the College Football Playoff, and it all got underway last weekend with a big win over a top-five Notre Dame team.
