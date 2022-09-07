ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report

Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

Huobi Receives License to Operate a Digital Asset Exchange in the British Virgin Islands

Huobi Group has received a license to operate a digital asset exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The approval came from the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and was awarded to Huobi subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited (BWL). On April 16th, 2021, BWL was approved by the BVI FSC to participate in the BVI Regulatory Sandbox. BWL also holds an Investment Business License.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

Atos Shareholder Calls for Chairman to Resign as Share Price on 30-Year Low

PARIS (Reuters) -A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan. "Our main request is that the chairman steps down and that the board members...
BUSINESS
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

White House to Warn Crypto Needs Significant Regulation: Report

The drums keep pounding louder in regards to the need to regulate cryptocurrencies – perhaps, more importantly, stablecoins which act as a proxy for fiat currency. As was reported earlier, Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr echoed the above sentiment. Today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is stating the same at a presentation for the CATO Institute, a right-leaning group.
POTUS
investing.com

Japan's Mitsui buys 29% stake in Brazil's Ouro Fino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian veterinary products manufacturer Ouro Fino Saude Animal SA said on Friday that Japan's Mitsui & Co acquired a 29% stake in the business. Mitsui reached an agreement to purchase all of the firm's common shares held by state development bank BNDES and by Brazilian asset manager Opportunity, totaling 15.88 million shares.
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Fed Vice Chair on Stablecoins: Absence Regulation, Private Money Has Potential for Widespread Economic Harm

Yesterday, during a speech delivered at the Brookings Institute, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr, addressed the topic of risk in financial markets along with pointed criticism of stablecoins specifically. While warning about private money, Barr embraced the broader topic of innovation in financial services. Barr said that a priority...
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil

A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
