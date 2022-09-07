Read full article on original website
Related
German finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report
Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Huobi Receives License to Operate a Digital Asset Exchange in the British Virgin Islands
Huobi Group has received a license to operate a digital asset exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The approval came from the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and was awarded to Huobi subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited (BWL). On April 16th, 2021, BWL was approved by the BVI FSC to participate in the BVI Regulatory Sandbox. BWL also holds an Investment Business License.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Atos Shareholder Calls for Chairman to Resign as Share Price on 30-Year Low
PARIS (Reuters) -A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan. "Our main request is that the chairman steps down and that the board members...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
maritime-executive.com
Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests
A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and other major European banks are turning off hot water, stopping fountains, and preparing diesel generators as Russia chokes the energy supply
JPMorgan may use diesel generators, Deutsche Bank is switching off hot water, and Zurich could close its gym and some office floors, Reuters reported.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Platform 21.co Raises $25 Million in Round Led by Michael Wace, Valued at $2 Billion
21.co, a Switzerland-based crypto platform, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by Michael Wace. The valuation of 21.co was set at around $2 billion apparently making 21.c0 Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn. Michael Wace, regulated by the UK FCA, is a hedge fund partly owned by KKR...
crowdfundinsider.com
P2P Investments Generated Substantial Returns in 2022, while Crypto Recorded Largest Decline: Report
Economic uncertainty, which peaked in the first half of 2022, “challenged investors to reconsider finance instruments in terms of risk-reward ratio,” according to an update from Robo.cash. The analysts at Robo.cash recently commented on “popular” assets and how they have been performing since the beginning of the year...
Philippines' Marcos touts $14 billion investment pledges from 'fruitful' overseas trip
MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr has touted his first overseas trip as a success that secured investment pledges of $14 billion, as the son of the country's late ruler eyes economic gains to get his presidency off to a strong start.
crowdfundinsider.com
Franklin Templeton Introduces Metaverse ETF, Tracking Solactive Global Metaverse Innovation Index
The metaverse is a virtual shared space “created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet,” according to an update from Solactive. The firm further notes that it is likely to...
crowdfundinsider.com
White House to Warn Crypto Needs Significant Regulation: Report
The drums keep pounding louder in regards to the need to regulate cryptocurrencies – perhaps, more importantly, stablecoins which act as a proxy for fiat currency. As was reported earlier, Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr echoed the above sentiment. Today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is stating the same at a presentation for the CATO Institute, a right-leaning group.
China state firms takeover Evergrande's $1.1 billion holding in Shengjing Bank
HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - State-owned companies of the Chinese northestern city of Shenyang bought China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) shareholding in Shengjing Bank (2066.HK) in an auction for 7.3 billion yuan ($1.05 billion), Alibaba auction platform showed on Wednesday.
FOXBusiness
India overtakes former colonial ruler UK to become 5th largest world economy: 'law of Karma works'
India has overtaken the United Kingdom’s spot as the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. According to the calculation, based on US dollars, India overtook the U.K. in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead into the first quarter.
investing.com
Japan's Mitsui buys 29% stake in Brazil's Ouro Fino
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian veterinary products manufacturer Ouro Fino Saude Animal SA said on Friday that Japan's Mitsui & Co acquired a 29% stake in the business. Mitsui reached an agreement to purchase all of the firm's common shares held by state development bank BNDES and by Brazilian asset manager Opportunity, totaling 15.88 million shares.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fed Vice Chair on Stablecoins: Absence Regulation, Private Money Has Potential for Widespread Economic Harm
Yesterday, during a speech delivered at the Brookings Institute, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr, addressed the topic of risk in financial markets along with pointed criticism of stablecoins specifically. While warning about private money, Barr embraced the broader topic of innovation in financial services. Barr said that a priority...
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil
A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
Comments / 0