Last night an 18 wheeler hauling propane overturned causing closure of all lanes in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road. Horry Electric Cooperative crews disconnected a nearby circuit for nearly an hour as a precaution while crews came together to get the tractor-trailer upright. There were no leaks reported and the power was restored late last night.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO