Longs, SC

WMBF

Longs man killed in single-car crash that downed power lines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after a crash involving downed powerlines that closed lanes in the Longs area earlier this week. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of Secondary Road 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic, crashed into a ditch and struck a utility pole Wednesday morning.
LONGS, SC
wfxb.com

Crash Shuts Down Traffic on Highway 501 in Conway

Last night an 18 wheeler hauling propane overturned causing closure of all lanes in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road. Horry Electric Cooperative crews disconnected a nearby circuit for nearly an hour as a precaution while crews came together to get the tractor-trailer upright. There were no leaks reported and the power was restored late last night.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Lanes on Highway 905 & Old Reaves Ferry Road closed due to crash: HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews ask that drivers avoid Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road in Conway, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash. Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said they...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday. Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building. According to CFD, no injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted. This is a...
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

HCFR Dive Team Finds Vehicle and Boat During Training

During a training session, an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team came across an unforeseen find on the Waccamaw River. The crew discovered a vehicle and a boat underwater in the Peachtree Landing area. An Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman mentioned the find was unoccupied. The plan is to pull the vehicle and boat out of the water. Moving forward, Horry County police will further investigate.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police say missing child found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police say a child missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Previous: Myrtle Beach police are searching for a child who was last seen near an Ocean Boulevard hotel. The child was last seen near the Days Inn at 8th Avenue South in a black bathing suit […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

