Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. James
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Longs man killed in single-car crash that downed power lines
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after a crash involving downed powerlines that closed lanes in the Longs area earlier this week. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of Secondary Road 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic, crashed into a ditch and struck a utility pole Wednesday morning.
wfxb.com
Crash Shuts Down Traffic on Highway 501 in Conway
Last night an 18 wheeler hauling propane overturned causing closure of all lanes in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road. Horry Electric Cooperative crews disconnected a nearby circuit for nearly an hour as a precaution while crews came together to get the tractor-trailer upright. There were no leaks reported and the power was restored late last night.
wpde.com
Lanes on Highway 905 & Old Reaves Ferry Road closed due to crash: HCFR
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews ask that drivers avoid Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road in Conway, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash. Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said they...
wpde.com
Driver killed in Horry County crash after hitting ditch, utility pole: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Details have been released following a deadly crash on Wednesday, at 7:20 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch, striking a utility pole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WMBF
Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday. Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building. According to CFD, no injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted. This is a...
wfxb.com
HCFR Dive Team Finds Vehicle and Boat During Training
During a training session, an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team came across an unforeseen find on the Waccamaw River. The crew discovered a vehicle and a boat underwater in the Peachtree Landing area. An Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman mentioned the find was unoccupied. The plan is to pull the vehicle and boat out of the water. Moving forward, Horry County police will further investigate.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking at capacity, county issues advisory
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at capacity, according to an advisory sent out Friday. Horry County officials said the announcement comes amid “increased weekend travel demand” at the airport. Directional signage for overflow parking can be seen throughout the airport roadway loop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
Warrants: Drunk dad allowed 11-year-old son to operate jet ski in deadly crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dad has been charged after he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and let his 11-year-old son operate a jet ski on the Intracoastal Waterway in July, which resulted in the 11-year-old’s death. Raymond Jay Hillman, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with unlawful […]
Parking advisory issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport, travelers urged to arrive early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport. Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop. Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options […]
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police search for missing child, last seen near Ocean Boulevard hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a child last seen around a Days Inn at 8th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit top and pink bathing suit bottoms. She may also be wearing an oversized t-shirt. Anyone with information...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Myrtle Beach police say missing child found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police say a child missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Previous: Myrtle Beach police are searching for a child who was last seen near an Ocean Boulevard hotel. The child was last seen near the Days Inn at 8th Avenue South in a black bathing suit […]
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase that ended in crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect shot at police during a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zhimarius Wanya Baker, 22, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, […]
wpde.com
Phones fried after evening lightning strike at Myrtle Beach City Hall, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Hall was struck by lightning during the strong storms that came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. City officials said no one was hurt, however, the building did sustain some damage. Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. responded as staff began to smell...
Comments / 0