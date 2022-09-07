Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Cast in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’
Squid Game star and Emmy-nominated actor Lee Jung-jae is heading to a galaxy far far away as the performer has reportedly been cast in Disney+’s upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte. According to Deadline, the actor has landed the leading male role in the show which previously cast Amandla...
TV Fanatic
Superman & Lois Recast: Who's Replacing Jordan Elsass?
Superman & Lois has pulled off a speedy switcheroo. The CW on Wednesday revealed that the superhero drama had cast Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent. The news broke Wednesday, just weeks after it was announced that Jordan Elsass would be vacating the role after two seasons. Jonathan is the son...
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout
Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13. To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama. One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access...
TV Fanatic
See Exclusive Clip: A Tense Exchange Changes Everything
The final season of See has been filled with big moments. Looking ahead to See Season 3 Episode 3, airing Friday on Apple TV+, we have a lot to unpack. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of "This Land Is Your Land," which finds Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and Maghra (Hera Hilmar) having a complicated conversation.
TV Fanatic
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons
Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 24
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 24, Dren came out to play, and no one was impressed the next morning. Meanwhile, Pauly had some harsh words for one of his roomies after recent headlines about them. Elsewhere, Jwoww continued to press on with her new career. Did it...
TV Fanatic
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
The lies will continue to mount on HBO Max. The streaming service on Wednesday handed out a pickup for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said:. “We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY...
TV Fanatic
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 20
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 20 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
NBC's Quantum Leap Drops Mind-Boggling New Trailer
NBC's new Quantum Leap has a legacy of adventurous heroism and well-intentioned shenanigans to live up to as the continuation of the 1990s hit series starring Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. Premiering on Monday, September 19, it stars Raymond Lee as the time-traveling physicist, Dr. Ben Song, who takes his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dedicated ‘Star Wars’ stan may be over-exaggerating the impact of Kylo Ren
As with any Star Wars film that isn’t part of the original trilogy, fans can get a little heated in their opinions. One fan takes a bold stance on declaring Adam Driver the best actor of the entire “genre” (is Star Wars its own genre now?), leaving many unsure how they feel about this.
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date
Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.
TIFF: Nat Wolff Joins Lucy Hale in Rom-Com ‘Which Brings Me to You’ (Exclusive)
Nat Wolff is set to star opposite Lucy Hale in upcoming romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You. The feature will reunite the Palo Alto, Paper Towns and The Kill Team actor with filmmaker Peter Hutchings (Can You Keep a Secret?, Then Came You), who directed their recent hit The Hating Game. Production is due to start in New York City and New Jersey on September 19th. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Edward Berger on Why It Was Important to Make a German-Language Version of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'Kit Harington Praises 'House of the Dragon' for Being "Its...
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen
“The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl,...
TV Fanatic
Cobra Kai Season 4 DVDs Reveal Extended Scene Between Terry Silver and John Kreese
While we're eagerly awaiting Cobra Kai Season 5, there is still more to discover from Cobra Kai Season 4!. In this never-before-seen extended scene, we get a deeper look at John Kreese and Terry Silver discussing their future. Terry wasn't much interested in returning to the man he once was.
TV Fanatic
Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 13
Did Harry manage to come to terms with the aliens in town?. Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 13 kicked off with the Alien Baby missing. As more details came to light, it was down to Asta and Harry to make a decision about how to navigate the ever-changing dynamics. There...
EW.com
Eman Esfandi joins Ahsoka as Star Wars fan favorite Ezra Bridger
Eman Esfandi will play the Jedi apprentice when he joins Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney+ series starring Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian Sabine Wren. Along with Wren's character and the rumored addition of Twi-lek pilot Hera Syndulla, this will mark the first time the Star Wars: Rebel fan favorites will be seen in a live-action project, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cinelux broke the news first.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
TV Fanatic
Paper Girls Canceled at Prime Video
Prime Video is saying goodbye to another YA drama. Deadline is reporting that Paper Girls has been canceled after a single season on the streaming service. News of the cancellation comes despite critical acclaim. It's difficult to judge the success of streaming services that are not forthcoming with viewership statistics.
TV Fanatic
Samantha Morton, Liv Hill and Others on The Serpent Queen and Catherine de Medici's Relevance to Contemporary Society
Catherine de Medici is one of the lesser known Queens despite how her family has impacted popular culture centuries later. It's high time this misunderstood woman, the longest-reigning monarch in France's history, gets a rich and entertaining adaption of her life. A historical drama with an edge, based in part...
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
