Thanks to the influx of a multitude of e-bike conversion kits, a vast majority of which are cheap and made in China, hundreds, if not thousands of old bicycles are being saved from the scrappers. Unsurprisingly, a brand new e-bike, even one that’s built to fit a budget, will still be out of the budget for a wide range of consumers. This is where e-bike conversions come in handy—transform your old bike into an e-bike for a fraction of the cost.

BICYCLES ・ 18 DAYS AGO