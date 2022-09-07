ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Comments / 7

Related
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Draws 100,000 Signups In 72 Hours

The first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio was officially revealed last week in China and is drawing huge interest from buyers, surpassing 100,000 signups for purchase in the first 72 hours. On September 1st, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture officially opened an unusual pre-sale period for the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frey#Mtb#Chinese#Frey Evolve
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
insideevs.com

Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain

Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
BICYCLES
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch This Guy Electrify His Bike To Tow A DIY Camper Trailer

Thanks to the influx of a multitude of e-bike conversion kits, a vast majority of which are cheap and made in China, hundreds, if not thousands of old bicycles are being saved from the scrappers. Unsurprisingly, a brand new e-bike, even one that’s built to fit a budget, will still be out of the budget for a wide range of consumers. This is where e-bike conversions come in handy—transform your old bike into an e-bike for a fraction of the cost.
BICYCLES
Road & Track

Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Finally Arrives

Toyota announced pricing Tuesday for its long-awaited U.S.-bound hot hatchback, the GR Corolla. Its base-model pricing helps cement the five-door hoonmobile as a hard-to-ignore option for those in the market for a new affordable performance car. Pricing for the GR Corolla starts at $35,900 for the base-level and first-arriving Core...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Lectric’s XP Lite Is A No-Frills E-Bike For On-The-Go City Dwellers

Thanks to rapid developments in technology, battery powered gadgets and gizmos are now a lot cheaper than they ever have been. From the ever useful power bank, to budget-oriented action cameras, and yes, electric bicycles, all things battery-powered are becoming more accessible thanks to the development of tech. These days, even if you have a budget south of $1,000 you could get yourself a fairly decent electric bike for the daily commute.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads

Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy