Saratogian
Death Wish Coffee Co. donates $50k to Saratoga Hospital to support higher education for nurses
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Death Wish Coffee Co.is donating $50,000 to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation to support the healthcare institution’s commitment to providing the highest quality of care to patients in the region. The investment from Death Wish Coffee Co. will serve as a scholarship fund for Saratoga...
WNYT
Smiling faces help start Glens Falls School District’s new year
Glens Falls City Schools welcomed nearly 2,000 students back to the classroom on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 caught a bunch of smiling faces as the kids lined up outside the middle school, where they were greeted by Gunnar, the Adirondack Thunder mascot. Equity for all is a big focus in the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa Board of Education Appoints New Member
BALLSTON SPA — For nearly two months, there has been a vacancy in the Ballston Spa Central School District’s Board of Education. On July 18, Wayne Evans Jr. resigned from his position as a member of the board nearly two years before the expiration of his term, which is set to end on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to New York Education Law, and Board Policy #1230, the majority of the Board has the duty to appoint a replacement to hold office until the next regular school district election. As of September 7, Wayne’s vacancy has been filled. Dr. Julia Routbort Baskin has been appointed by the Board to hold office until the next regular school election, at which time district voters can then elect a candidate to fill the vacant seat for the balance of the unexpired term.
WRGB
Post pandemic, are snow days in Capital Region schools a thing of the past?
New York City (WRGB) — NYC says school snow days will now be a thing of the past. Schools Chancellor David Banks says innovation during Covid makes weather impact irrelevant -- on snowy day students can stay at home and learn virtually. We wondered if Capital Region school districts...
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Hoosick Falls School no longer in Shelter-in-Place
Hoosick Falls School District has issued a Shelter-in-Place safety protocol on Wednesday September 7. No one can enter or leave the building while this protocol is in place.
WNYT
First day of school in Shenendehowa School District
Nearly 10,000 students returned to the classroom in the Shenendehowa School District on Wednesday. This year, the district has made several upgrades and improvements. There is a new, multi-purpose turf field being constructed next to Koda Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Oliver Robinson says the district is still facing staffing shortages,...
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
Schenectady Police share resources after overdoses
Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Albany intersection named for longtime crossing guard
The corner of Myrtle and Delaware Avenues in the city of Albany is being dedicated to a longtime school cross guard.
krcgtv.com
Woman accused of raping resident while employed at mental health facility
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WRGB) — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with raping a resident at a mental health facility in New York state. Lauren Andrews, who police say at the time of the incident was employed as an assistant coordinator for Glens Falls facility, is accused of having sexual intercourse with with a resident who was incapable of consent.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
Altamont Fairgrounds to host apple and wine festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Capital Apple and Wine Festival will again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on Sept. 17-18.
WNYT
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
WNYT
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
