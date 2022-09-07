ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL BACK UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

The Brenham Cubs face off against the Bryan Vikings later this (Friday) evening. Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Cubs lost to Oakridge in the first game, 23-13. However, they came back and dominated Belton last week 42-7. Bryan defeated Waller in the first game 67-21, but...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN MEN’S SOCCER BEAT NORTHEAST TEXAS 7-1 ON GARCIA’S BIG NIGHT

The Blinn College men's soccer team cruised past Region XIV foe Northeast Texas Community College 7-1 on Wednesday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas, behind a record-breaking performance from freshman David Garcia. Garcia, a forward from El Paso, scored five goals to shatter the Buccaneers' single-game scoring record.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN VOLLEYBALL DEFEATS LEE COLLEGE 3-1 IN CONFERENCE PLAY

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team knocked off Lee College in four sets of a Region XIV match Wednesday in Baytown, Texas. The Buccaneers earned a 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory and improved to 13-3 overall with a 2-2 region record. "I think this was one of the best overall...
BAYTOWN, TX
kwhi.com

#14 BLINN VOLLEYBALL LOSES IN FOUR SETS TO #13 TRINITY VALLEY

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team dropped a Region XIV match against Trinity Valley Community College in four sets Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The 25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 26-24 setback dropped the Buccaneers to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Region XIV standings. "I'm proud...
BRENHAM, TX
Brenham, TX
Magnolia, TX
Texas Sports
Brenham, TX
Friendswood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Sports
kwhi.com

BURTON FALLS TO PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL IN FIVE SETS

The Burton Lady Panthers lost to Providence Classical in five sets last night. Burton won the first set 25-18. Then, Providence took the second set 25-15 and the third set 26-24. Burton came back and won the fourth set 25-20. However, Providence won the final set 15-7. Liesha Aguilar had...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST HOMECOMING PARADE SEPT. 28

Brenham High School will soon kick off its Homecoming festivities with the annual parade through downtown Brenham. This year’s homecoming parade is set for Wednesday, September 28th at 6 p.m. The theme for the parade is “Cubs Got Game”. Participants are encouraged to decorate their floats with game themes,...
BRENHAM, TX
#Cubettes#Varsity
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES

Giddings High School has announced the members of its Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Paige Aguilar, Grace Fromme, Abby Iselt and Carlie Weiser. A homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a community-wide pep rally following. The queen will be...
GIDDINGS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston

Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BILL THIENES ENGINEERING ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP ESTABLISHED AT BLINN COLLEGE

After a successful engineering career, Bill Thienes of Brenham wants to help the next generation of students who choose that career path. Thienes, a retired petroleum engineer, has gifted $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation to establish the Bill Thienes Engineering Endowed Scholarship. Earlier this year, he gifted $33,000 to the Foundation to establish a scholarship for students in the Blinn College District nursing program in honor of his late wife Nina and daughter-in-law Janet Davis.
BRENHAM, TX
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY

The 44th Annual Colorado County Fair gets underway today (Thursday) in Columbus. Today through Saturday, the Colorado County Fairgrounds will host activities such as livestock judging, the Heart of America Carnival, a parade, rodeo action, a car show, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue cook-off. The theme for the fair this year is “Neon Lights & Country Nights”.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

