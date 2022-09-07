Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL BACK UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
The Brenham Cubs face off against the Bryan Vikings later this (Friday) evening. Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Cubs lost to Oakridge in the first game, 23-13. However, they came back and dominated Belton last week 42-7. Bryan defeated Waller in the first game 67-21, but...
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER BEAT NORTHEAST TEXAS 7-1 ON GARCIA’S BIG NIGHT
The Blinn College men's soccer team cruised past Region XIV foe Northeast Texas Community College 7-1 on Wednesday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas, behind a record-breaking performance from freshman David Garcia. Garcia, a forward from El Paso, scored five goals to shatter the Buccaneers' single-game scoring record.
kwhi.com
BLINN VOLLEYBALL DEFEATS LEE COLLEGE 3-1 IN CONFERENCE PLAY
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team knocked off Lee College in four sets of a Region XIV match Wednesday in Baytown, Texas. The Buccaneers earned a 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory and improved to 13-3 overall with a 2-2 region record. "I think this was one of the best overall...
kwhi.com
#14 BLINN VOLLEYBALL LOSES IN FOUR SETS TO #13 TRINITY VALLEY
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team dropped a Region XIV match against Trinity Valley Community College in four sets Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The 25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 26-24 setback dropped the Buccaneers to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Region XIV standings. "I'm proud...
kwhi.com
BURTON FALLS TO PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL IN FIVE SETS
The Burton Lady Panthers lost to Providence Classical in five sets last night. Burton won the first set 25-18. Then, Providence took the second set 25-15 and the third set 26-24. Burton came back and won the fourth set 25-20. However, Providence won the final set 15-7. Liesha Aguilar had...
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST HOMECOMING PARADE SEPT. 28
Brenham High School will soon kick off its Homecoming festivities with the annual parade through downtown Brenham. This year’s homecoming parade is set for Wednesday, September 28th at 6 p.m. The theme for the parade is “Cubs Got Game”. Participants are encouraged to decorate their floats with game themes,...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
KCBD
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A legal hit in a peewee football game led to a Texas mother getting banned from the sidelines. The woman was caught on camera chasing and threatening a 12-year-old who had just tackled her son during a play. Video captured a woman with something in her hand...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES
Giddings High School has announced the members of its Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Paige Aguilar, Grace Fromme, Abby Iselt and Carlie Weiser. A homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a community-wide pep rally following. The queen will be...
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
kwhi.com
BILL THIENES ENGINEERING ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP ESTABLISHED AT BLINN COLLEGE
After a successful engineering career, Bill Thienes of Brenham wants to help the next generation of students who choose that career path. Thienes, a retired petroleum engineer, has gifted $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation to establish the Bill Thienes Engineering Endowed Scholarship. Earlier this year, he gifted $33,000 to the Foundation to establish a scholarship for students in the Blinn College District nursing program in honor of his late wife Nina and daughter-in-law Janet Davis.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
kwhi.com
BLINN ALUMNI & FRIENDS ASSOCIATION TO INDUCT FIVE NEW MEMBERS INTO HALL OF HONOR
Five alumni and supporters of Blinn College will be inducted into the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Janis Sneed Banquet Room in the Brenham Campus Student Center. Inductees are...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
kwhi.com
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 44th Annual Colorado County Fair gets underway today (Thursday) in Columbus. Today through Saturday, the Colorado County Fairgrounds will host activities such as livestock judging, the Heart of America Carnival, a parade, rodeo action, a car show, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue cook-off. The theme for the fair this year is “Neon Lights & Country Nights”.
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
