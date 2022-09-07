A Huntsville woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:10, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Blinn Blvd. and West First Street on a vehicle for having a headlamp out. Officer Marburger could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search Marburger located 2 vape pens with THC Oil and Marijuana. Officer Marburger took Keasia Michelle Hackett, 18 of Huntsville, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. in a Drug Free Zone. Hackett was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO