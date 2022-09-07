ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL BACK UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

The Brenham Cubs face off against the Bryan Vikings later this (Friday) evening. Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Cubs lost to Oakridge in the first game, 23-13. However, they came back and dominated Belton last week 42-7. Bryan defeated Waller in the first game 67-21, but...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN MEN’S SOCCER BEAT NORTHEAST TEXAS 7-1 ON GARCIA’S BIG NIGHT

The Blinn College men's soccer team cruised past Region XIV foe Northeast Texas Community College 7-1 on Wednesday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas, behind a record-breaking performance from freshman David Garcia. Garcia, a forward from El Paso, scored five goals to shatter the Buccaneers' single-game scoring record.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CUBETTES LOSE IN FOUR SETS TO FRIENDSWOOD

It was a rough night for the Brenham Cubettes as they lost to Friendswood 3-1 at the Brenham High School Gym. Friendswood won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-17. Brenham came back and won the third set 25-21. However, the Lady Mustangs took the fourth set 25-15. Charli Crowson...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

KRAUSE AND EILERS HAVE A MILESTONE NIGHT FOR THE RT-C CUBETTES

The Round Top-Carmine Cubette Volleyball Team had two players reach milestone nights in their three sets to one victory of Mumford last (Tuesday) night. The Cubettes lost the first set 25-23, but then came back and won the next three sets in a row 25-20, 25-22, and 25-19. A triple-double...
ROUND TOP, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tomball, TX
City
Giddings, TX
City
Hempstead, TX
City
Splendora, TX
City
Burton, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
City
Paige, TX
City
Flatonia, TX
City
Snook, TX
Burton, TX
Sports
City
Waller, TX
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES

Giddings High School has announced the members of its Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Paige Aguilar, Grace Fromme, Abby Iselt and Carlie Weiser. A homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a community-wide pep rally following. The queen will be...
GIDDINGS, TX
kwhi.com

API BASS TOURNAMENT FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) annual bass fishing tournament is set for this weekend at Lake Somerville Marina and Campground. A registration event will be held tonight (Friday) starting at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served, and there will be door prizes, drawings and toys for children.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN THEATRE ARTS-BRENHAM RELEASES 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program promises a little something for everyone in their performances for the 2022-2023 school year. The season begins with “Houdini”, which runs from October 6-9. That will be followed by “The Day Before Christmas” running December 1-4. After the winter...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY

The 44th Annual Colorado County Fair gets underway today (Thursday) in Columbus. Today through Saturday, the Colorado County Fairgrounds will host activities such as livestock judging, the Heart of America Carnival, a parade, rodeo action, a car show, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue cook-off. The theme for the fair this year is “Neon Lights & Country Nights”.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR OPENS THIS WEEKEND

There’s no time like fair time in Washington County, and that time has arrived. The 154th Washington County Fair begins today (Friday) and continues through next Saturday, September 17th at the Washington County Expo. Today’s events include a barbecue cook-off and pitch tournament, while tomorrow (Saturday) the fair kicks off in earnest with the trail ride at 9:30 a.m. and the parade through downtown Brenham at 10:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE FFA

The Brenham FFA will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Members of the Brenham FFA will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about the Washington County Fair and what is coming up for the FFA program this year. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the...
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Classical#Lady Panthers#Varsity#Flatonia 3 1 Lrb
kwhi.com

NEW BRENHAM BOOK SIGNING SATURDAY

Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book on Brenham that will debut this Saturday. Vance will be selling and signing books from Saturday morning 10:30 to noon at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Julie & Larry Tegeler Bus Depot Gallery. The gallery is located at 313 East Alamo Street and parking is available in front. The cost of the book is $23.99 plus tax. All profits support the Brenham Heritage Museum.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

DEADLINE SEPT. 16 TO REGISTER FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

One week remains to register for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The deadline to sign up at https://visitbrenhamtexas.com is next Friday, September 16th. The event invites the community to decorate downtown Brenham in fall colors with a variety of scarecrows. Winning entries will receive a part of...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOME CONSTRUCTION LEADS AUGUST BUILDING PERMITS

New homes and residential development made up most of the City of Brenham’s building permits for the month of August. Eight new homes were permitted last month for $1,713,559. The largest new home permit was issued to Thielemann Construction for $492,700 for a new home in the 2400 block of Oak Hollow Lane. So far this year, 116 new homes have been permitted for $22,157,154.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kwhi.com

BRENHAM JROTC PROGRAM RECEIVES AWARD

Brenham High School's Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program was awarded their 2nd Naval Honor School Award in a row for last school year. The Naval Honor School award is presented annually to the top 10% of all Marine Corps programs worldwide. Criteria for selection includes cadet community service hours, drill & marksmanship competitions, JROTC & Military Academy selections, student leadership positions, and award presentations to the cadets from local military organizations.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HUNTSVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY EVENING

A Huntsville woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:10, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Blinn Blvd. and West First Street on a vehicle for having a headlamp out. Officer Marburger could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search Marburger located 2 vape pens with THC Oil and Marijuana. Officer Marburger took Keasia Michelle Hackett, 18 of Huntsville, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. in a Drug Free Zone. Hackett was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy