BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL BACK UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
The Brenham Cubs face off against the Bryan Vikings later this (Friday) evening. Both teams are 1-1 going into the game. The Cubs lost to Oakridge in the first game, 23-13. However, they came back and dominated Belton last week 42-7. Bryan defeated Waller in the first game 67-21, but...
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER BEAT NORTHEAST TEXAS 7-1 ON GARCIA’S BIG NIGHT
The Blinn College men's soccer team cruised past Region XIV foe Northeast Texas Community College 7-1 on Wednesday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas, behind a record-breaking performance from freshman David Garcia. Garcia, a forward from El Paso, scored five goals to shatter the Buccaneers' single-game scoring record.
CUBETTES LOSE IN FOUR SETS TO FRIENDSWOOD
It was a rough night for the Brenham Cubettes as they lost to Friendswood 3-1 at the Brenham High School Gym. Friendswood won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-17. Brenham came back and won the third set 25-21. However, the Lady Mustangs took the fourth set 25-15. Charli Crowson...
KRAUSE AND EILERS HAVE A MILESTONE NIGHT FOR THE RT-C CUBETTES
The Round Top-Carmine Cubette Volleyball Team had two players reach milestone nights in their three sets to one victory of Mumford last (Tuesday) night. The Cubettes lost the first set 25-23, but then came back and won the next three sets in a row 25-20, 25-22, and 25-19. A triple-double...
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES
Giddings High School has announced the members of its Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Paige Aguilar, Grace Fromme, Abby Iselt and Carlie Weiser. A homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a community-wide pep rally following. The queen will be...
API BASS TOURNAMENT FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) annual bass fishing tournament is set for this weekend at Lake Somerville Marina and Campground. A registration event will be held tonight (Friday) starting at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served, and there will be door prizes, drawings and toys for children.
BLINN THEATRE ARTS-BRENHAM RELEASES 2022-2023 SCHEDULE
The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program promises a little something for everyone in their performances for the 2022-2023 school year. The season begins with “Houdini”, which runs from October 6-9. That will be followed by “The Day Before Christmas” running December 1-4. After the winter...
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 44th Annual Colorado County Fair gets underway today (Thursday) in Columbus. Today through Saturday, the Colorado County Fairgrounds will host activities such as livestock judging, the Heart of America Carnival, a parade, rodeo action, a car show, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue cook-off. The theme for the fair this year is “Neon Lights & Country Nights”.
BLINN ALUMNI & FRIENDS ASSOCIATION TO INDUCT FIVE NEW MEMBERS INTO HALL OF HONOR
Five alumni and supporters of Blinn College will be inducted into the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Janis Sneed Banquet Room in the Brenham Campus Student Center. Inductees are...
BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK IS HELPING THE COMMUNITY GET READY FOR FOOTBALL SEASON
Brenham National Bank is inviting their customers to come by and celebrate the start of football season with them. The celebration will be held this Friday, September 9, from 9am-5pm. Refreshments are being served. The event is being held at all three of the bank’s branches, which are located in...
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR OPENS THIS WEEKEND
There’s no time like fair time in Washington County, and that time has arrived. The 154th Washington County Fair begins today (Friday) and continues through next Saturday, September 17th at the Washington County Expo. Today’s events include a barbecue cook-off and pitch tournament, while tomorrow (Saturday) the fair kicks off in earnest with the trail ride at 9:30 a.m. and the parade through downtown Brenham at 10:30 a.m.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE FFA
The Brenham FFA will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Members of the Brenham FFA will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about the Washington County Fair and what is coming up for the FFA program this year. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the...
NEW BRENHAM BOOK SIGNING SATURDAY
Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book on Brenham that will debut this Saturday. Vance will be selling and signing books from Saturday morning 10:30 to noon at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Julie & Larry Tegeler Bus Depot Gallery. The gallery is located at 313 East Alamo Street and parking is available in front. The cost of the book is $23.99 plus tax. All profits support the Brenham Heritage Museum.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
DEADLINE SEPT. 16 TO REGISTER FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
One week remains to register for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The deadline to sign up at https://visitbrenhamtexas.com is next Friday, September 16th. The event invites the community to decorate downtown Brenham in fall colors with a variety of scarecrows. Winning entries will receive a part of...
HOME CONSTRUCTION LEADS AUGUST BUILDING PERMITS
New homes and residential development made up most of the City of Brenham’s building permits for the month of August. Eight new homes were permitted last month for $1,713,559. The largest new home permit was issued to Thielemann Construction for $492,700 for a new home in the 2400 block of Oak Hollow Lane. So far this year, 116 new homes have been permitted for $22,157,154.
BRENHAM JROTC PROGRAM RECEIVES AWARD
Brenham High School's Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program was awarded their 2nd Naval Honor School Award in a row for last school year. The Naval Honor School award is presented annually to the top 10% of all Marine Corps programs worldwide. Criteria for selection includes cadet community service hours, drill & marksmanship competitions, JROTC & Military Academy selections, student leadership positions, and award presentations to the cadets from local military organizations.
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
HUNTSVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY EVENING
A Huntsville woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:10, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Blinn Blvd. and West First Street on a vehicle for having a headlamp out. Officer Marburger could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search Marburger located 2 vape pens with THC Oil and Marijuana. Officer Marburger took Keasia Michelle Hackett, 18 of Huntsville, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. in a Drug Free Zone. Hackett was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
