ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Report: Ramon Jefferson Likely to Miss Season With Torn ACL

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoqI1_0hlME51b00

Kentucky's running back issues have piled up in a hurry, and more bad news was reported on Tuesday night regarding an important transfer.

According to KSR's Matt Jones, Ramon Jefferson will likely miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered against Miami (OH).

Jefferson had just two carries against the Redhawks, both of which came in the first quarter. Following his second carry, he left the field and did not return. He could apply for a medical redshirt and return for the Wildcats next season if it is accepted.

It was expected that Jefferson would share snaps in the backfield with starter Kavosiey Smoke and eventually star senior Chris Rodriguez Jr upon his return.

Kentucky will enter its matchup against No. 12 Florida likely down three backs, as JuTahn McClain was also injured against Miami and was announced as "week-to-week" on Monday. Rodriguez has still not been ruled available to play, with no new updates regarding his situation being provided as of Sept. 6.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

Related
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road for the first time this season, taking on the No. 12 Florida Gators in a big-time SEC East matchup inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 10. Following a 37-13 victory to open the year over Miami (OH), Kentucky is looking to make its presence felt ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says

Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chris Rodriguez#American Football#Acl#Ksr#Redhawks#The Florida Gators#Sports Illustrated
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
223
Followers
133
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy