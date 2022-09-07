ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Page Six

Why fans think Adele and Rich Paul secretly married

Rumor has it he’s the one she said “I do” for. Eagle-eyed fans are convinced Adele accidentally revealed that she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, secretly married. The “Easy on Me” singer celebrated winning her first Emmy with a series of Instagram selfies Sunday, but one photo showed the trophy on her coffee table with a certain accessory that threw her 50.8 million followers for a loop. The background of the snap showed a customized game of Rummikub — which fans have noticed the couple enjoys playing — with the label “The Paul’s” on the outside. “’The Paul’s’ 👀👀 is you married?! 😂,” one...
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Glamour

Lindsay Lohan Re-Created a Photo From Her Parent Trap Days in London

Finally, an excuse to watch Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap again before summer is over. The ’90s are the decade in which all of Leonardo DiCaprio's recent ex-girlfriends were born, and the decade of Lindsay Lohan supremacy. In 1998, Lohan starred in The Parent Trap, directed by Nancy Meyers. In the film, Lohan plays twins Hallie Parker and Annie James. Hallie lives in California with her dad, and Annie lives in London with her mom. The twins switch places after meeting at summer camp so they can get to know their parents and so they can try to get them back together. Lohan, now 36, just re-created a family photo from the Parent Trap era in London with her little brother, Dakota.
shefinds

Taylor Swift Steals The Show At The VMAs In A Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress— And Announces New Album!

Taylor Swift‘s surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs was complete with a stellar red carpet fashion moment and the announcement of her tenth studio album— an evening straight out of every Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams!” The “mirrorball” singer, 32, certainly glistened like one in a crystal-embellished mini dress with a sultry, sheer lining and draping, sparkling details. The retro-inspired, stunning piece is by Oscar De La Renta, and from the luxury label’s Resort 2023 collection.
Fox News

Harry Styles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his New York concert

Harry Styles, one of the biggest names in entertainment, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. The English native, fresh off his "Don't Worry Darling" film press tour, performed at New York's Madison Square Garden, where he asked the crowd to applaud and pay their respects to the fallen monarch, who died earlier in the day.
