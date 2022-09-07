Read full article on original website
Related
Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
ETOnline.com
Former 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She 'Can't Really Watch' the Show Anymore (Exclusive)
Tayshia Adams may be a former Bachelorette, but she's not tuning into the current season of the show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 31-year-old reality star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Adams revealed why she hasn't been watching Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love.
Why fans think Adele and Rich Paul secretly married
Rumor has it he’s the one she said “I do” for. Eagle-eyed fans are convinced Adele accidentally revealed that she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, secretly married. The “Easy on Me” singer celebrated winning her first Emmy with a series of Instagram selfies Sunday, but one photo showed the trophy on her coffee table with a certain accessory that threw her 50.8 million followers for a loop. The background of the snap showed a customized game of Rummikub — which fans have noticed the couple enjoys playing — with the label “The Paul’s” on the outside. “’The Paul’s’ 👀👀 is you married?! 😂,” one...
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway
Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London and enjoying a great time as newlyweds. The 36-year-old singer and actress seemed very happy and comfortable with all the cameras and Lohan even took selfies with fans. The star also took to social media to share...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stanley Tucci, 61, wears a smart blue suit as he smiles alongside his wife Felicity Blunt, 42, at the Soho House Awards in London
Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt attended the Soho House Awards in London on Thursday. The 61-year-old performer and his spouse stayed close while posing for a set of photos during the star-studded event. The happy couple has been married for a decade and have two children together. Tucci...
Elsa Pataky wishes her favorite ‘parrot trainer’ husband Chris Hemsworth a happy 39th birthday
It’s Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday, and his wife Elsa Pataky had the sweetest birthday tribute. The toned and beautiful couple is one of the hottest and strongest couples in Hollywood, sharing twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, and India Rose. Aside from kids, they also share a plethora of...
PETS・
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Lindsay Lohan Re-Created a Photo From Her Parent Trap Days in London
Finally, an excuse to watch Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap again before summer is over. The ’90s are the decade in which all of Leonardo DiCaprio's recent ex-girlfriends were born, and the decade of Lindsay Lohan supremacy. In 1998, Lohan starred in The Parent Trap, directed by Nancy Meyers. In the film, Lohan plays twins Hallie Parker and Annie James. Hallie lives in California with her dad, and Annie lives in London with her mom. The twins switch places after meeting at summer camp so they can get to know their parents and so they can try to get them back together. Lohan, now 36, just re-created a family photo from the Parent Trap era in London with her little brother, Dakota.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Former Coach Nick Jonas Gave Camila Cabello Hilarious Advice About Blake Shelton
Former 'The Voice' coaches Nick Jonas and Shakira shared advice for newcomer Camila Cabello, who joins the competition in season 22.
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At The VMAs In A Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress— And Announces New Album!
Taylor Swift‘s surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs was complete with a stellar red carpet fashion moment and the announcement of her tenth studio album— an evening straight out of every Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams!” The “mirrorball” singer, 32, certainly glistened like one in a crystal-embellished mini dress with a sultry, sheer lining and draping, sparkling details. The retro-inspired, stunning piece is by Oscar De La Renta, and from the luxury label’s Resort 2023 collection.
Harry Styles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his New York concert
Harry Styles, one of the biggest names in entertainment, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. The English native, fresh off his "Don't Worry Darling" film press tour, performed at New York's Madison Square Garden, where he asked the crowd to applaud and pay their respects to the fallen monarch, who died earlier in the day.
Fox News
786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0