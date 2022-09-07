ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Journal Inquirer

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday's groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains.
Journal Inquirer

Minor party endorses Lamont after a pledge for election reform

The Democratic ticket of Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be on an unprecedented three ballot lines in November with the cross endorsement Wednesday by a minor party committed to election reforms. Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski sought the endorsement of the Griebel-Frank for CT Party, each...
Journal Inquirer

Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of...
Journal Inquirer

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
