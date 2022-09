Week 1 is unlike any other week. The odds have been posted for several months and drawn a solid amount of professional money -- well before the recreational bettors arrived this weekend. Both the sides and totals have moved based on information, usually in the form of injuries, and also wagers by respected bettors. Obviously this type of volume and fluctuation cannot occur throughout the season with just a handful of days between games.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO