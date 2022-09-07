Read full article on original website
Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos
Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
Timothée Chalamet Wore an Open-Back Jumpsuit to the Premiere of His Cannibal Romance Movie
Timothée Chalamet has never played it safe on the red carpet, so why would he start now? Come on, we're talking about the guy who went shirtless at the Oscars. Five months after attending the Academy Awards in a custom cropped sequined and lace blazer from Louis Vuitton, Chalamet clearly decided to turn it up a notch for the Venice Film Festival premiere of his upcoming cannibal coming-of-age film, Bones and All. According to Vogue, the actor hit the red carpet on September 2 in a completely custom red halter jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann featuring a completely open back.
Diane Keaton Owns Eccentricity in Belted Dress and Platform Mary Janes at ‘Mack & Rita’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Diane Keaton brought her famously eccentric style to the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of her latest film, “Mack & Rita.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Elizabeth Lail, Dustin Milligan and Simon Rex, follows a millennial (Paige) who magically transforms into her 70-year-old self (Keaton) to find self-acceptance and purpose. The Academy Award-winning star hit the red carpet at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Wednesday night with the cast, posing in a voluminous black ankle-length skirt. The wide piece was cinched with a wide black leather buckled belt and high-necked sweater. Completing her outfit...
Hillary Clinton Brings Elegance In Whispy Blue Caftan & Pointy Flats to ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice International Film Festival 2022
Hillary Clinton attended the red carpet for the world premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy. Clinton wore a wispy caftan in baby blue and was joined by Dario Franceschini, an Italian politician and lawyer. The American politician’s outfit consisted of short flowing sleeves and a beaded and woven neckline in a darker blue with white trim. The polka dot dress was boxy and lacked shape as most caftans do, allowing for the New York senator to comfortably move around the carpet. Clinton accessorized with a dainty silver necklace, chunky earrings, clear...
Timotheé Chalamet Rocks A Floral Knit Cardigan With Combat Boots At The Venice Film Festival
Timotheé Chalamet made a fashion statement at this year’s Venice Film Festival. While attending the press conference for his newest film “Bones and All” in Venice, Italy, the actor wore a maroon and black knitted sweater featuring a floral design and crystal buttons. Chalamet paired the look with a white Bauhaus graphic t-shirt with camouflage print cargo shorts. The actor slipped on a black ankle high combat boot with an overlapping tongue for his footwear. To complete his look, Chalamet wore a watch with a small beaded necklace. Chalamet plays ‘Lee’ in the new coming of age romantic horror film directed by...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony
Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is...
Greta Gerwig Mixes Comfort and Style In Pajama-Inspired Outfit and Crystalized Mules at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Great Gerwig got cozy while making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. The second day of the eleven-day event saw the “Lady Bird” director wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble and eye-catching footwear alongside fellow director Noah Baumbach. Baumbach is also the director of “White Noise,” a film that Gerwig stars in that was shown during the film festival. Gerwig’s outfit consisted of a matching silky set in bluish black, both the top and bottoms lined with white trim. The oversized nightwear was paired with a diamond ring and earrings, further accessorized with black and orange tinted...
Stylish Women In NYC, London, and Paris All Wear This Fall Staple
Fall pieces have already started to arrive at our favorite retailers and yes, that includes outerwear. While the weather may have not reached the chilly temperatures yet, there's no harm in planning ahead. And if you haven't noticed, we've already put the brakes on summer here at Who What Wear and have sped right into curating our perfect autumnal wardrobes. (We're dressing for the weather we want.) On that note, today's topic of fall fashion is the perfect long coat.
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Tracee Ellis Ross Kicks Up Her Heels in Technicolor Dress on Instagram
In her own colorful way, Tracee Ellis Ross shared her outfit of the day with fans on Instagram. The “Blackish” actress twirled and kicked for the camera yesterday, the star styling a piece from her go-to brand Christopher John Rogers. The young designer has dressed Ross on multiple occasions, with Rogers’ colorful and eclectic collections instantly recognizable silhouettes falling in line with the hair care brand owner’s personal aesthetics. Ross wore a dress featuring colorful fringe. The maxi style went through every color of the rainbow from vibrant greens on one sleeve to reds and yellows, transitioning quickly to white and black...
Kelly Rowland Dances in Fendi Pajama Slippers to Destiny’s Child Music During Cooking Lesson With Her Sons
Kelly Rowland has a new special assistant in the kitchen: her oldest son. The artist recently took to Instagram to share a wholesome video of her cooking in the kitchen while whipping up a classic breakfast meal: pancakes. In the post, Rowland dances to Destiny Child’s “So Good” as she makes the staple morning treat for her two sons, the 7-year-old Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and 1-year-old Noah Jon Weatherspoon. Titan assists his mom by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl and then gives his little brother a precious hug. Rowland wears an Alaïa Paris classic white tee and black track pants....
Courtney Love Gets Slick in All-Black Fendace Look for “Moonage Daydream” Premiere
Courtney Love made a stylish arrival at the premiere of “Moonage Daydream” in London. The documentary of the late David Bowie has a worldwide Sept. 16 release date. The songstress attended the premiere wearing a monochromatic Fendace ensemble from the luxury fashion houses Versace and Fendi collaborative collection, unveiled last year during Milan Fashion Week. Love wore several pieces from the line, including a black dress with a cutout arrangement, long sleeves, a mock neckline, a ruched gathering, and an asymmetrical hemline. The dress also contained two oversize gold clothing pin adornments at the dress’ cutout top element and near the hip...
Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere
Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere. The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings. Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform...
Christian Siriano Reinvented Marilyn Monroe's Famous White Dress for His Spring 2023 Collection
When choosing a venue for his Spring 2023 fashion show, Christian Siriano jumped at the chance to turn Elizabeth Taylor's former New York City townhouse into his personal runway. "When this [venue] became available, I was like OK, well, we can't not show here," he told InStyle backstage, moments before...
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach
Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign. Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) Finishing the newly-married star’s...
Timothée Chalamet Poses in Crystal-Trimmed Leopard Jacket, Boots and Sporty Sneakers in New Snapshots from Italy
Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black...
Timothée Chalamet Goes Dark in Twisted Suit and Leather Boots for ‘British Vogue’ Party at Venice Film Festival 2022
Timothée Chalamet continued his slick style streak at the Venice Film Festival — this time, in sharp suiting. The “Bones And All” star arrived to the “British Vogue” Darlings party on Saturday night, following his viral arrival at the horror film’s premiere that day. However, for this occasion, Chalamet opted for a more formal approach in a black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching slim-fitting cigarette trousers, as well as shining Cartier rings and a set of thin...
